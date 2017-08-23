Sports Illustrated has made a list of top 12 college football players who are looking to break out this season and make their teams not only contenders, but champions as well.

Tyler Huntley was part of that list. Huntley was named the starting quarterback Monday over the Utes' team captain Troy Williams.

SI compared it to Oklahoma when the Sooners named Trevor Knight as the team captain but gave the starting QB job to Baker Mayfield. According to SI, it makes more sense starting Huntley now while the offense is young along with Troy Taylor, who's in his first year as the offense coordinator.

The changes, if they work, should make the happiest fan bases — according to ESPN's analysis — even happier. The Utes rank No. 32 in its college football Fan Happiness index. Utah is rated as "content" while BYU (No. 51) is "skeptical". The Aggies of Utah State are "distraught" at No. 102.

Other Links

Real Salt Lake is ranked No. 375 in Five Thirty Eight's Global Club Soccer Rankings.

Is Donovan Mitchell an NBA rookie of the year candidate for 2017-2018 season?

And Finally...

Fans are excited for NBA 2K18 to be released on Sept. 15. After purchasing the game, you will get a chance to experience controlling a dynasty team like the Chicago Bulls. That includes Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Jerry Sloan. Oh wait, did we mention Sloan is in the game as well? Before he was Utah Jazz's head coach, which we have known and loved about him for 32 years, he was Mr. Chicago Bull, playing (1966-1976) and coaching (1978-1982) the team.