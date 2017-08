BEHIND THE MUSIC

Salt Lake Bees players recently shared with Deseret News writer Joseph Coles their preferred walk-up songs.

David Fletcher likes Eminem’s “Square Dance.” Eric Young Jr. loves Jay-Z’s “Young Forever.” Sherman Johnson digs Drake’s “Gyalchester.”

But nobody picked John Fogerty’s “Centerfield” — not even centerfielder Michael Hermosillo, who selected Travis Scott’s “Butterfly Effect.”

If it make’s Fogerty feel any better, no one requested “Talkin’ Baseball,” either. Apologies to Willie, Mickey and the Duke.

