Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has become one of the most popular first-year players in the NBA after an impressive summer league run. His 37-point performance in the final game of the circuit and brand deal with Adidas earned Mitchell plenty of media attention. But he's also turning the heads of his peers.

Every year, the NBA releases a survey completed by the incoming rookie class in which they predict the futures of their contemporaries.

In a draft stacked with high-profiled talent, Mitchell was the only player to receive votes for who will win rookie of the year, who will have the best career, most athletic, best shooter in the class and best defender.

Mitchell received 18.9 percent of the total votes for "biggest steal" by his fellow rookies, which is the highest percentage a rookie has ever gotten on the survey.

Mitchell finished fourth in total votes for "rookie of the year," tying former Utah Ute Kyle Kuzma with 5.7 percent of the votes and trailing just Dennis Smith, Lonzo Ball and Markelle Fultz. Mitchell was third in the "best defender" category, behind only Josh Jackson and Jordan Bell.

Tony Bradley, who the Jazz picked 28th overall via a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, also received a vote for "rookie of the year."

Getting recognition from the media is one thing, but getting significant hype from counterparts is another. This summer, Mitchell checked off both boxes.