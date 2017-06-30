It was a little bit of a tough spot, but there was a lot of baseball left. It’s the PCL, and this team never gets discouraged. We just put our heads down and keep going.

SALT LAKE CITY — Fourth of July weekend arrived at Smith’s Ballpark Friday night, and to celebrate the Bees had the first of multiple firework shows. As often happens on days of light shows, the bats of both the Bees and their opponents were working overtime. Unfortunately, the Las Vegas 51s racked up 10 runs on 12 hits, and held off repeated Bees rally attempts for the 10-6 victory.

Kevin Plawecki and Josh Rodriguez led the way for the visitors; each knocked a three-run homer out of the park .

Both long balls came early, as Las Vegas jumped out to a 6-1 lead.

“It was a little bit of a tough spot, but there was a lot of baseball left,” Bees infielder Kaleb Cowart said of the early deficit. “It’s the PCL, and this team never gets discouraged. We just put our heads down and keep going.”

Thanks to Cowart, who finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, the Bees got as close as 8-6 before a Gavin Cecchini triple in the seventh put the game away for good.

“That’s just baseball, man,” added Cowart. “We just have to move on and come back tomorrow for another game.”

LUCKY ONE(S): 11,124 fans filled the stands Friday night, primed to enjoy Bees baseball as well as some post-game fireworks. A pair of said spectators got a little more than they bargained for, however, much to their delight. Greg and Heather Jackson, of Murray, became the 12 millionth fan(s) to take in a ball game at Smith’s Ballpark, and as such were the beneficiaries of quite the reward package. The Jackson’s received Bees season tickets for the remainder of the 2017 campaign, season tickets for all of the 2018 season and a Los Angeles getaway that includes tickets to an Angels game and day passes to Disneyland.

EMPTY NET: Those hoping for a return to Salt Lake by former Bee Mike Trout, by way of a rehab stint, are likely to be disappointed. The superstar outfielder, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, completed on-field batting practice Friday and is set to start his rehab in three days' time.

The timing couldn’t be worse for Bees fans. Salt Lake is primed to complete its most recent eight-game homestand Monday, after which begins a six-game road trip at Fresno and El Paso. Add in the three additional off-days, courtesy of the All-Star break, and the chances of a Trout sighting in Salt Lake are negligible at best.

TRADING PLACES: One Angel who will soon sport the black and yellow of the Bees, Jose Alvarez, is set to swap roster spots with fellow relief pitcher Brooks Pounders. Alvarez, who has appeared in 40 games with Los Angeles this season, was optioned to Salt Lake Friday, while Pounders, who has split time between L.A. and Salt Lake, was recalled by the Angels.

BEELINES

51s - 10

Bees - 6

In short: Gavin Plawecki and Josh Rodriguez each hit a three-run homer to lead the 51s to victory.

Record: 45-35

Up Next: Las Vegas RHP Tyler Pill (4-1, 2.29) at Salt Lake LHP John Lamb (0-0, 4.50), Saturday, 6:35 p.m.

