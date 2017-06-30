We had a lot of possession tonight. We were creating chances but we just need to find the back of the net. We just need to be more composed in front of goal and pick a corner and put it in the net.

SANDY — For most of the 90 minutes on Friday night, Real Salt Lake was the better team as it dictated the majority of the play against Orlando.

Will Johnson’s quick reaction time for the visitors, however, made sure the home side walked away empty handed.

The former RSL player pounced on a loose ball in the box in the 17th minute — while several RSL midfielders hesitated — and buried the opportunity as Orlando escaped Rio Tinto Stadium with the 1-0 victory in front of 19,218 fans.

Johnson had a reputation for his relentless work rate during his five seasons with Real Salt Lake from 2008 to 2012, and his goal was the result of that mentality.

Jose Aja’s initial header on a Kaka free kick caromed off the crossbar, with the ball bouncing down off the ground and then up and over RSL defender Chris Wingert. Johnson immediately darted toward goal after the ball hit the crossbar and was unmarked as he hammered home the winner.

“We were ball-watching. I think everyone just stopped and waited to see what would happen and obviously he finished it. We need to track our runners and make sure we’re on our guys,” said Lennon, who was closest to Johnson after the initial shot.

A couple of other midfielders hesitated as well, with coach Mike Petke saying that a few players momentarily fell asleep.

Johnson’s goal combined with poor finishing at the other end put an end to Real Salt Lake’s three-game winning streak at home as former coach Jason Kreis earned his first victory from the visitors bench.

RSL outshot Orlando 11-7, but it lacked the final quality to capitalize on the numerous chances.

“We had a lot of possession tonight. We were creating chances but we just need to find the back of the net. We just need to be more composed in front of goal and pick a corner and put it in the net,” said Lennon.

RSL falls to 5-12-2 on the season with the loss and remains in 10th place in the Western Conference, but has a quick turnaround with a game at Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In the first half in particular, before Orlando made some defensive adjustments, Real Salt Lake was extremely dangerous getting forward on the wings with Joao Plata and Lennon.

“We worked on a couple specific things this week, and one of them was changing the point of attack quickly and directly because the staple of a Jason Kreis team is to lock on the sideline, almost get completely over,” said Petke.

It paid off because RSL had at least half a dozen chances in the first half with an attacking player going 1v1 against a defender at the edge of the penalty area. The quality after that was head scratching at times.

Lennon whiffed on two volley attempts, Plata sent a close-range shot high, Luis Silva hit a couple of slow dribbles at goal. Petke credited Orlando with blocking a lot of those crosses as well.

Despite being down 1-0, the mood in the locker room was upbeat at the half.

“The coaching staff and the players weren’t nervous at all at halftime. We had a lot of opportunities, and we knew a lot more would come, but they just didn’t come,” said Petke.

The field tilted even more in the second half as Orlando was increasingly content to drop more and more players behind the ball.

Petke made three offensive-minded substitutions in the second half brining on Yura Movsisyan, Albert Rusnak and Sebastian Saucedo. He even made a switch to a 3-5-2 formation in hopes of securing the equalizer but it never came.

Ultimately, and particularly in the first half, Petke said, he’d like to see his attacking players be a bit more selfish with the ball in dangerous areas.