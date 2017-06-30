SALT LAKE CITY — A three-day sentencing hearing has been scheduled as a judge considers whether a man who admitted murdering his well-known, estranged husband in a fire should be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Craig Crawford, 48, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated murder and aggravated arson, first-degree felonies, in the death of his estranged husband, prominent restaurateur John Williams.

In exchange for Crawford's plea, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty against Crawford.

During the hearing Aug. 28-31, 3rd District Judge James Blanch will hear argument as to whether Crawford should be sentenced to at least 25 years but potentially life in prison, a sentence that would give him a chance of someday being released, or life without parole.

Crawford intentionally set fire to the Capitol Hill house he had shared with Williams, 72, who had filed for divorce earlier in the month.

Crawford started the fire in the foyer on the second floor of the four-story house at 574 N. East Capitol St., in the early morning hours of May 22, 2016, police said. The blaze rendered the stairway to the upper levels unusable, trapping Williams in the fourth level bedroom where firefighters found him dead on the floor.

An autopsy determined Williams died of smoke inhalation.

According to court documents obtained by the Deseret News, nearly three weeks before Williams died, he sought a restraining order claiming Crawford was becoming dangerous, while a search warrant affidavit said a frightened Williams installed cameras and changed locks and alarms on the home "to keep Craig Crawford out of the house."

Williams was the president of Gastronomy, which operates the popular Market Street Grill, Market Street Oyster Bar and the New Yorker restaurants. He restored and renovated old buildings, founded the Downtown Alliance and championed the local arts, Salt Lake City's Olympic bid and other community organizations.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7 at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or visiting udvc.org.