SALT LAKE CITY — It stands to reason Ricky Rubio would appeal to the Jazz, whom they acquired via trade, Friday afternoon.

Dark hair. Can pick off a gnat at 50 yards. Sound familiar?

They’ve had a couple of those guys around here.

If Rubio comes close to imitating either John Stockton or Pete Maravich, Jazz fans should love him. Gordon Hayward should, too, providing the All-Star forward sticks around.

Utah is rated the most charitable state in America. It makes sense the Jazz would acquire one of the most giving players in the league. The former Minnesota guard averaged 9.1 assists last season — a career high and fifth-best in the league. He had ACL surgery in 2012, and he missed 60 games with a bad ankle in 2014-15, but his field goal percentage last year was the best of his career.

That’s not saying Rubio will make Klay Thompson or Kyle Korver cringe. He made 40 percent of his shots, but just 30.6 percent from three-point range. Still, if there’s a place where a great passer can be appreciated, it’s here. Stockton averaged 10.5 assists for his career. His 15,806 assists record is unlikely to be broken.

In one way, Rubio more closely resembles Marvavich, in that he’s a showman. By the time the latter arrived in Utah, his knees had been ravaged by injury. But it’s not hard to recall a younger Maravich every time Rubio wraps a pass behind his back, dribbles between his legs or bounces a perfect hesitation toss to the post.

Here’s guessing he can also juggle while drinking a glass of water.

The Jazz have never been known as a flashy team. But it doesn’t hurt to have a pure entertainer in the group. It’s not a given Rubio will make the Jazz better than George Hill, who will likely move on via free agency. The Jazz had $16 million in salary cap money that needed to be spent before Friday at 10 p.m. So they went with a contingency plan.

Without knowing whether they could re-sign their starting point guard, they called in backup. Rubio has started 333 games in his NBA career, including 151 the last two years. He averaged 16 points and 10.5 assists after the All-Star break.

The trade cost the Jazz a 2018 first-round draft pick.

Whether this will convince Hayward to stay in Utah is unclear. Some believe that since Hayward wanted the Jazz to keep Hill, signing Rubio could be a deterrent. But it’s unlikely the Jazz would have signed him if that were a deal-breaker.

As much as Hill matters, the team would be tempting fate to commit huge money and lengthy terms to a player who missed 36 games with injuries last year, counting playoffs. The Jazz also need flexibility if they want to match offers that come to restricted free agent Joe Ingles.

Rubio’s arrival clearly ups the Jazz’s “pizzazz” rating. He’ll be great at passing to Rudy Gobert on the low post. He should be equally good at kicking passes out to Hayward, Ingles and Rodney Hood on the perimeter — providing they’re around next year.

How do you feel about the Utah Jazz's trade for Ricky Rubio? — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) July 1, 2017

Regardless of what happens this summer, Rubio is better than any remaining point guard currently on the roster. The team’s aggressiveness in the summer is refreshing, if a bit disconcerting. Usually the Jazz don’t operate this way. But this summer has been as entertaining as a fireworks show. They moved up 11 spots in the draft by trading Trey Lyles to get Donovan Mitchell, then worked a deal to acquire North Carolina’s Tony Bradley.

By the time Friday rolled around, suspense was high. Word had been circulating for days that the Jazz were pursuing Rubio. He isn’t an All-Star, but he can make other players look that way. ESPN rates him ninth-best among point guards in real plus-minus, not far behind No. 6 Hill.

Now the Jazz can celebrate for, oh, 30 seconds before moving on to the Hayward drama. The All-Star forward is reportedly visiting Miami and Boston before talking again with the Jazz on Monday.

So the Jazz accomplished at least two things on Friday.

They got an entertaining player, and they were entertaining as they did it.

There are worse ways to start July.