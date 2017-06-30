It’s interesting and it’s fun to see them going from being timid rookies to being guys who are more confident. Hopefully they can help carry the new guys.

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell was wearing a No. 45 practice jersey, but that wasn’t the only way he distinguished himself on the Utah Jazz’s first session of Summer League minicamp.

Mitchell, who the Jazz traded up to acquire with the 13th overall pick, was the player flashing his pearly whites all morning.

“It’s starting to really hit,” the Louisville combo guard said when asked if his NBA career was starting to feel real. “I pretty much smiled the whole practice. I was just having fun knowing you have this and don’t have to go to class in two hours.”

The fun continued Friday night and will go on Saturday and Sunday as the Jazz prepare for their first game of Summer League on Monday at the Huntsman Center.

This Summer League's Jazz squad includes two of the team’s roster players — fourth-year point guard Dante Exum and second-year big Joel Bolomboy — along with Utah’s other two draft-day acquisitions, North Carolina center Tony Bradley (28th pick) and Gonzaga point guard Nigel Williams-Goss (55th pick).

Other familiar faces on the team include SLC Stars guard Tyrone Wallace and former Utah State guard Spencer Butterfield.

Jazz assistant Alex Jensen is coaching the team for its three games in Utah.

Jensen said players looked rusty in the morning practice, but he liked what he saw from returning Jazz players Exum and Bolomboy.

“It’s interesting and it’s fun to see them going from being timid rookies to being guys who are more confident,” Jensen said. “Hopefully they can help carry the new guys.”

Exum said during his exit interview he wasn’t going to participate in Summer League, but the Jazz decided it’d be in his best interest to take part in the practices and competition in Utah. The 21-year-old Aussie won’t play when the team heads to Las Vegas for the NBA's Summer League.

“He’s not the young guy anymore,” Jensen said of Exum. “He actually did a good job (Friday) because he stuck out, and he should at this stage in his career. That will help going forward.”

Jensen said the Jazz are counting on Exum and Bolomboy to provide leadership more than anything.

Bolomboy has his sights set on improvement, too. He sees this as a potential springboard into earning a spot in the Jazz’s rotation next season.

“My personal goal is I just want to go out and dominate and lead both Summer Leagues in rebounds and just play the right way and make plays for my team,” the former Weber State star said. “Offensively, the coaches told me just to play.”

Bolomboy, who mostly played in the D-League last season, said he definitely feels more comfortable this time around.

“It’s so weird, especially when I look back,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Wow, I’ve been in the NBA for a year. Here I am again.’”

Bolomboy said he was impressed with the new guys, including the 6-foot-10, 248-pound Bradley.

“He’s a good player,” the 6-foot-9 Bolomboy said. “He’s so big. I didn’t realize how big and strong he was until I went up against him.”

Bolomboy smiled when asked if a splotch of blood on his jersey was Bradley’s.

“I don’t even know whose blood it is,” he said.

Mitchell said this was the first 5-on-5 basketball he’s played since his Louisville team lost to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

“So,” he said, “it was good to get out there and just compete.”

Mitchell said defense is his top priority, but he's also trying to pick up the offensive system with his new team.

His focus over the next couple of weeks?

“Just find my spots, get used to the offense,” the 6-foot-3 guard said. “Play defense and be one of the better defenders throughout the Summer League.”

