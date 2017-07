SALT LAKE CITY — Campfires have been banned at all picnic sites in City Creek Canyon effective immediately.

According to a press release, the city's public utilities and fire departments implemented the ban due to hot, dry conditions that increase the risk of wildfires.

Fireworks and open fires outside of developed sites are always prohibited in the canyon, however propane-fueled camp stoves are permitted.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.