VidAngel’s recent legal battles have taken one step forward, two steps back in recent days.

VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon said in an interview with the Deseret News on Thursday that the company is nearing a conclusion to its nearly yearlong legal battle with four Hollywood studios, which filed a lawsuit against VidAngel for violating copyright laws.

Six months ago, a judge sided with the studios and filed an injunction against VidAngel, temporarily shutting it down.

But on June 13, VidAngel launched a new service that filters content streamed from third-party services Netflix and Amazon.

After launching the service, VidAngel submitted a request to clarify the injunction, which would allow the company to operate as normal.

The studios' response to the clarification is due July 4, with VidAngel’s reply due one week later, Harmon said. On July 24, a judge will hear a motion about whether or not to clarify the injunction, Harmon said.

But on June 19, the studios submitted papers to the 9th Circuit Court in response to VidAngel's new service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The studios said in state court papers that VidAngel’s new service is sidestepping a procedure of the courts without offering proper notice, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which obtained the court papers recently filed by the studios

"VidAngel has sprung the motion on plaintiffs and the court in a manner that short-circuits any ability of plaintiffs to investigate — or the court to assess — whether VidAngel’s 'new' service complies with the preliminary injunction," the court papers read, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "Plaintiffs know some facts about VidAngel’s service, and those facts raise significant questions."

Warner Bros., Disney, 20th Century Fox and Lucasfilm Ltd. also said in the documents that they weren’t informed of the new service, The Hollywood Reporter reported. And they’re not sure how to feel about it yet.

"Plaintiffs and the court are not required to accept VidAngel’s assertions about how its new service operates at face value," court papers read. "Given VidAngel’s past misstatements and omissions regarding its service, there is all the more reason to allow plaintiffs to conduct targeted discovery of the new service, including an inspection of the service by plaintiffs’ expert, before requiring plaintiffs to take a position on VidAngel’s motion or, if necessary, requiring the court to decide the motion."

Meanwhile, Disney and the other studios want to better understand the VidAngel technology, according to Harmon.

“They want an expert to go in," Harmon said. "And we’re collaborating with them and working with them to allow an expert to go in" and see how it works, he said.

Harmon said VidAngel wants the judge to rule quickly, allowing the company to run and operate without the legal troubles. He said Disney can still inspect the system and file a motion later on if there are any issues.

Harmon said the studios will suggest an expert, who must first be approved by VidAngel. The expert can access the system enough to create a report on the technology. The expert will sign a document to protect VidAngel.

Harmon said he isn’t worried about the expert taking the technology and offering it up to other studios. If the studios don't like what see, they will bring a motion to the judge, he said.

The studios say there is no harm in waiting, according to the court papers obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"VidAngel is only subject to an injunction in the first place because it violated plaintiffs’ rights,” court documents read. “Then, as now, VidAngel claimed that its actions were perfectly legal. There is therefore no harm to VidAngel from having to wait for discovery and an orderly presentation of all positions on the motion to clarify before VidAngel is allowed to use hundreds of Plaintiffs’ titles as a draw for its new service."