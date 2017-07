Less than seven hours before NBA free agency was set to begin, the Utah Jazz made a splash by trading a 2018 first-round pick (which they received from the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 Enes Kanter trade) to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for point guard Ricky Rubio.

Immediately, folks took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the deal.

πŸ‘Š β€” Steve Starks (@StevenStarks) June 30, 2017

I'm legitimately excited about the Ricky Rubio era in Utah. β€” Spencer Ryan Hall (@spencerhall) June 30, 2017

Geez, you leave Twitter for 30 minutes and big things happen. I'm going to LOVE watching Rubio in Utah. His passing is incredible. Good D. β€” Laura Thompson (@hoopslaureate) June 30, 2017

New Jazzman Donovan Mitchell welcomed the 26-year-old Rubio in Spanish.

@rickyrubio9 Bienvenidos a Utah vamos a trabajar πŸ™πŸΎπŸ€ (No I didn't use a translator)πŸ˜‚ β€” Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 30, 2017

Others analyzed the deal from various perspectives

Basically the Jazz traded Kanter (a 3rd pick, non starter) for Rubio (5th pick, starter). All in all it worked out. https://t.co/BpJuQV1obA β€” Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 30, 2017

48 point guard minutes of 6'4" Ricky Rubio and 6'6" Dante Exum on defense. β€” David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) June 30, 2017

2016 1st rd pick for 1 year of Hill.

2018 1st rd pick for 2 years of Rubio.

2020 1st rd pick for 3 years of ______?



My guess... Dame! β€” Steve Bartle (@SBartleScout) June 30, 2017

Remember when Phil Jackson could've flipped Derrick Rose's expiring in February for Ricky Rubio and inexplicably turned it down? β€” Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 30, 2017

How are Rubio's toes though? β€” Jimbo Slice (@JimboRudding) June 30, 2017