The local media have been all over Gordon Hayward’s free agency decision. With just hours remaining until Hayward hits the market, his every move is going to be reported on. Will he stay and build on the Utah Jazz’s breakout success or will he say goodbye to Salt Lake City’s snow-capped mountainscape?

Utah’s brass is confident in its ability to re-sign all three of its highly coveted free agents — Hayward, George Hill and Joe Ingles. Some fans are positive their #Stayward billboards and personal letters are going to be enough to convince Utah’s lone All-Star to stay, too.

But the confidence displayed locally isn’t resonating nationally.

As optimistic as the fans and even the Jazz executives are, the national media believe there’s a real possibility that Hayward is lured by the idea of playing in Miami or reuniting with his former college coach, Brad Stevens, in Boston.

ESPN’s Kevin Pelton thinks that, from a competitive standpoint, the Celtics are the best fit for Hayward.

In his latest Insider column, Pelton wrote, “There are plenty of reasons for Hayward to stick around in Salt Lake City to see out the rebuilding process he helped begin, and it's impossible to say from the outside which city and team would make him happiest. But as far as the ability to win, it looks as though signing with the Celtics gives Hayward the best opportunity.”

Pelton predicts that Boston, which was the first seed in the Eastern Conference this past season, will have the most talent next year and a desire to continue adding stars, as it's also been linked to Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

Leo Sepkowitz of Bleacher Report doesn’t think fans should discount Hayward’s relationship with Stevens, which he described as a “bromance.”

“Utah can and will offer him a larger contract than any other team, but Boston will make a strong push to sign him,” Sepkowitz wrote. “The Celtics have what no other team does: Stevens. And not just Stevens in a buddy-buddy sense, but, far more importantly, Stevens as the controller of an environment that Hayward reveres.”

It didn’t take long for Stevens to gain respect in the NBA after leaving Butler for Boston in 2013.

Last year, NBA executives ranked Stevens as the third best coach in the league, trailing only Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. So not only could Hayward’s familiarity with Stevens play a part in his decision, but his coaching acumen could too.

Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey and the rest of Utah will put all their chips on the table to convince Hayward to stay. There’s going to be a $177 million offer, plenty of memories and the appeal of remaining the face of the franchise.

But Heat president Pat Riley, known for being stubborn and persuasive, and Celtics general manager Danny Ainge will pitch their own unique ideas to Hayward.

For them, the challenge to get Hayward to their respective teams is going to be looked at as a personal battle — one with pride and history on the line.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst detailed their pasts, largely leaving the Jazz out in his latest piece.

“For either, landing Hayward would be a transitional moment as they attempt to construct a team to beat (LeBron) James,” Windhorst wrote. “It helps both set up the next transaction. With Hayward in the fold, they would both potentially be in position to chase another star via a trade.

“This is right in the wheelhouse of Ainge and Riley, who pride themselves on being able to sell their savvy and intelligence in franchise-building to free agents, and who don't mind getting into a brawl, negatively recruiting against the other.”

Free agency is merely hours away and Hayward will remain on the minds of many, both anxious and optimistic about the options Utah’s star will comb through. His decision is still pending and the local hopefulness — or national pessimism, for that matter — will remain exactly that until Hayward puts ink to paper.