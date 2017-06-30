FARMINGTON — The Legacy Midnight Run is set for Friday, July 7.

The event features a 5K, a 10K and a half-marathon. All three races start at the Davis County Fairgrounds, 151 S. 1100 West, and run along the Legacy Parkway Trail.

The half-marathon starts at 10 p.m., with the 10K starting at 11 p.m. and the 5K at 11:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 12:30 a.m. Runners are advised to be at the fair grounds 45 minutes before the start times.

For those afraid of running at night, race sponsors will supply all runners with glow sticks, as the course is lit by the moon and streetlights.

Registration is $70 ($80 the day before) for the half-marathon; and $40 ($45 the day before) for the 5K and 10K. The entry fee includes a race shirt, a finisher medal that flashes, course support and glow sticks.

For more information, or to register, log on to utahmidnightrun.com.