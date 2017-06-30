SALT LAKE CITY — Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District will join other organizations around the world Monday to raise awareness of the challenges of recycling plastic bags and to educate residents of sustainable replacements.

International Plastic Bag Free Day is an annual event sponsored by Zero Waste Europe with “aims to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in the world.”

“Plastic bags in recycling cans create issues for the recycling processors, increasing their costs and often resulting in additional charges to residents,” C. Lance Allen, director of Salt Lake City’s Waste & Recycling Division, said in a statement. “Plastic bags should be returned to the store that gave them to you or, better yet, use reusable bags; but plastic bags should never be placed in a curbside recycle container.”

The Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District recently rolled out a BYOB: Bring Your Own Bag campaign to help educate residents of the challenges of recycling plastic bags and to encourage the use of reusable grocery bags.

For more information, log on to plasticbagfreeday.org.