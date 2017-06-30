MOAB — Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will give curiosity seekers an up-close look at some of the state's most peculiar nighttime fauna: bats.

On Tuesday, July 18, the agency will host a free Meet the Bats Night in the La Sal Mountains near Moab.

During the event, biologists will catch bats using a fine mesh net suspended above a pond. As the bats leave their daytime caves and crevices, searching for bugs to eat, some will get caught in the net. Biologists will identify the bats, measure them and then release them unharmed. Before they're released, participants will be able to see, learn about and photograph the bats.

"This is an opportunity to see a fascinating, rarely noticed member of Utah's wildlife community in the beauty of the La Sal Mountains," Morgan Jacobsen, a division conservation outreach manager in southeastern Utah, said in a statement. "As the evening draws on, we'll likely catch bats of a variety of sizes and species."

The event is limited to the first 15 people who register. Participants will receive meeting times and locations when you register.

To register or for more information, call Jacobsen at 435-613-3707.