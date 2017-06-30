LAYTON — Construction is beginning on a new east-west connection across I-15 between Main Street and Hill Field Road.

The project will connect 1425 North on the east with a bridge across I-15 to the existing roadway between Kohl’s and the Cutrubus Motors body shop. The alignment will also include a new intersection at Main Street and realignment of Angel Street.

The project aims to improve east-west mobility in Layton, relieve traffic congestion at the Antelope Drive and Hill Field Road interchanges and promote economic development in Layton’s commercial area.

Crews will begin utility work and mobilizing equipment to project area Wednesday.

For more information about this project, call 801-499-6577, email laytoncrossing@utah.gov or visit udot.utah.gov/go/i15laytoncrossing.