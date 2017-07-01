Wages reflect the value a worker adds to the economy. That is a free-market principle well-meaning minimum-wage laws can’t alter.

A University of Washington study on the effects of Seattle’s living-wage ordinance, which so far has raised the minimum wage to $13 per hour within city limits and will raise them to $15 by 2021, makes this clear.

Researchers found that the recent increase to $13 per hour “reduced hours worked in low-wage jobs by around 9 percent, while hourly wages in such jobs increased by around 3 percent.” In other words, businesses compensated for this artificial increase in the cost of labor by reducing labor’s output, thus keeping their companies’ bottom lines intact.

As a result, “total payroll fell for such jobs, implying that the minimum-wage ordinance lowered low-wage employees’ earnings by an average of $125 per month in 2016.”

As one of the authors told the Seattle Times, that amount of money “can be the difference between being able to pay your rent and not being able to pay your rent.”

Proponents of a living wage try to paint their detractors as cruel. In fact, market realities may seem cruel, but artificial attempts to force compassion through higher wages, especially when those increases are much higher than current levels, spreads its own kind of cruelty. If not for studies such as this one, this might go undetected by the broader world. By all outward appearances, Seattle’s economy is booming. But that boom benefits mostly upper-income workers.

Utah has not been immune to the living-wage movement. The Legislature considered a bill during its most recent session that would have set minimum wages here on a course toward $15 by 2023. It failed, but sponsor Rep. Lynn Hemingway, D-Salt Lake, argued it was needed to help people pay for basic needs.

The truth is that businesses can respond in two ways to higher costs the government imposes upon them: They can pass the costs to consumers or they can restructure their own internal costs. Often this means reducing the cost of labor, either through layoffs or, as in Seattle, a reduction in hours.

Thus, fast-food chains have begun using automated kiosks in place of human cashiers. Those who survive these cuts and emerge with higher wages are indeed helped. Those whose jobs are cut would argue they were better off before.

Smaller increases in the minimum wage have lesser impacts. They may even have no impact if market forces already have pushed the wage floor higher than the minimum. A modest increase in the minimum wage without reaching a tipping point is not unworthy of consideration or debate.

Solutions to low incomes for low-skilled workers, however, remain the same as always. These were outlined in a New York Times editorial published in 1987. Government may subsidize wages through tax dollars, an unwise and politically difficult intrusion on markets, or it can help workers obtain greater education and skills, thus qualifying them for higher-paying jobs. Giving people skills they otherwise couldn’t afford would be helpful, indeed.

Artificially tinkering with market wages may sound compassionate. Ultimately, however, it can prove quite cruel.