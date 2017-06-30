CALDWELL, Idaho — Authorities say one of the three women found shot to death near a rural southwestern Idaho farmhouse has been identified as the wife of a man wanted in connection with the case.

Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker announced Friday that the county coroner's office used dental records to positively identify the remains of Cheryl Baker, 56, of Ogden. Investigators are still working to identify the other two victims.

A nationwide manhunt is underway for Baker's husband, Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, 60. He is charged with failing to report the deaths, and police say he is a "person of interest" in the homicide investigation.

A sheriff's deputy found the badly decomposed bodies of Baker, a teenager and another adult woman in a shed on property in Caldwell that belonged to Baker and Bullinger. Each of the victims died of a single gunshot wound.