Utah Valley women's basketball head coach Cathy Nixon announced Thursday the hiring of Aubree Henrie as an assistant coach.

"We're grateful to have Aubree join our Wolverine family," said Nixon. "She's a tremendous person and fantastic coach. Although she has a relatively short time in coaching, she has a broad wealth of experience with her hand in player development, recruiting and team management. Aubree will be a great compliment to our staff and team as well."

Henrie joins the UVU coaching staff after spending two seasons as an assistant at Lewis-Clark State College. Last season, Henrie helped the Warriors to a 35-2 overall record and their first trip to the NAIA National Championship in program history.

"I feel extremely blessed to be a part of the Wolverine family," Henrie said. "Life has a way of putting you where you need to be and that's exactly how I feel about the opportunity to coach at UVU with coach Nixon and her staff. This program's ceiling is extremely high and the players' drive, integrity and passion for basketball and this program is inspiring and contagious. I can't wait to use my experiences and abilities to help better the program."

During her two-year stint on the Lewis-Clark coaching staff, Henrie helped develop two NAIA All-Americans, a Frontier Conference Player of the Year, three all-conference players and a Sixth Player of the Year award winner.

A native of Jerome, Idaho, Henrie also enjoyed an outstanding playing career as a two-time All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection at guard for Seattle Pacific University. In her final season, Henrie was named to the All-GNAC first team after averaging 16.5 points per game and a team-leading 5.1 rebounds per contest.

In addition, Henrie was a 1,000-point scorer, team co-MVP and two-time captain for the Falcons. She finished her career ranked second in free throw percentage in the program's all-time record books.

Henrie graduated from Seattle Pacific with bachelor's degrees in exercise science and health and fitness education, while also minoring in coaching science. A recent newlywed, she married husband Nicholas in September 2016.