Scared money don’t make money.

In hip-hop, that’s a mantra used to encapsulate the upside of taking risks. And it’s one that NBA teams, including the Utah Jazz, should be using when revamping their rosters this summer.

On Wednesday, the Houston Rockets traded depth for stardom. They swapped role players Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for Chris Paul.

The Rockets now have an incredibly dynamic backcourt, with perennial MVP candidates Paul and James Harden running the team.

After the trade was announced, it was reported that Houston would continue its attempt to stockpile talent by pursuing Carmelo Anthony and Paul George.

That’s where we’re at today.

To win games deep in the postseason, teams need at least three or four superstars. The Rockets, who were eliminated in six games by the San Antonio Spurs in the semifinals this year, were too dependent on Harden and suffered when it mattered most — in the playoffs.

Instead of being complacent with their 55-win season, Harden’s contention for MVP and Mike D’Antoni’s successful retribution tour that resulted in the Coach of the Year award, the Rockets looked in the mirror and asked themselves, "Can we really win a championship with what we have?"

The answer, obviously, was no.

In the past, winning 55 games was enough to earn the “contender” label. Having LeBron James on the team was all it took to seriously compete for a championship.

The Golden State Warriors have stomped on all the previous assumptions. If you don’t have three or four stars — ones that can get it done on both ends of the floor — you don’t have a shot at winning.

The package Houston put together for Paul was substantial and it might not even make the team, as a whole, better, but it’s a chance the Rockets were willing to take, and it’s a chance they had to take given the landscape of the NBA.

Other teams, including the Jazz, could’ve created better deals for Paul, but no one else was going to make the jump except Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

"It's a weapons race in the NBA. You're either in the weapons race or on the sidelines." -@dmorey on Chris Paul trade...



LIVE on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/EmuCJbt2Z8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 28, 2017

As Morey said in his post-trade press conference, the NBA has become a weapons race. The team with the most weapons is the team with the highest chance of winning. Right now, the Warriors have the most weapons. Cleveland thought it had a chance to overcome the Warriors’ star power by adding depth — by acquiring Deron Williams and Kyle Korver — but was embarrassed in the finals.

Having depth at each position just won’t cut it anymore.

Despite the ridicule they might face, players — including Gordon Hayward — want to play where they can win, even if that means joining a “super team.”

Deseret News’ Jody Genessy reported that Hayward wants to play with talent.

Unless the Jazz enter the arms race, the team could watch Hayward join forces with a stacked team in Boston, who’ve already made intentions clear.

Boston, led by All-Stars Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford, will reportedly chase both Hayward and Paul George in the next few days.

I'm also told it will help the Jazz's chances of keeping Gordon Hayward if they surround him with more talent asap. He wants to win now. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 28, 2017

As talented as Rudy Gobert is, as intriguing as Donovan Mitchell’s potential is and as deep as the team was last season, the Jazz are nowhere near dethroning the Warriors.

The difference between the Jazz (and the 28 other teams) and the Warriors is simple: Golden State has irreplaceable superstars on the roster. The Jazz, as constructed, have one star in Gobert. For today’s climate, that’s not enough to win a championship — not even close.

Known for making calculated moves, the Jazz — and the rest of the league — have to start taking intelligent risks. Free agency is just a fews hours away and the Jazz have $16 million in cap room before it even begins. Hayward isn’t getting any younger and other teams, including the Celtics, have realized what it takes to win a championship. For the Jazz, it’s now or never.