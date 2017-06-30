Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride will never be the same.

Disney announced Friday that it will change the roles of an auctioneer, a redheaded woman and some other characters from a scene that depicts women on the auction block.

“You’ll even discover that a familiar character is playing a new role joining the pirates ranks and helping the local townspeople ‘unload’ their valuables at the Mercado auction,” Disney said in its official announcement.

The scene currently shows women tied up with a rope and lined up to be auctioned off, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Disney will add a scene where townsfolk surrender valuables to the pirates, with the “Auction, take a wench for a bride” sign replaced with a “Auction, surrender yer loot.”

The tall redheaded woman will become a pirate, the Times reported.

Disney officials said Thursday that the change will take place next month at the Pirates ride in Disneyland Paris and in the Magic Kingdom Park next year.

Earlier, the park redesigned a scene showing pirates chasing a woman by adding a food tray in her hands to make it seem like they were hungry, according to the Times.

A balcony scene was also changed to make a woman chase a pirate, when it previously was the other way around.

The a video of the ride went viral last year when Johnny Depp acted as Captain Jack Sparrow. Two Utah girls, who are twins, were on scene for the event, having gone to Disneyland days after one of the sisters returned from her mission, according to the Deseret News.

Marty Sklar, an 83-year-old woman who retired as the head of Walt Disney Imagineering, said the company always looks to update its rides, according to KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City.

She said the Pirates of the Caribbean ride is the gold standard for the company’s amusement park.

“‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has always represented great Disney Park storytelling; it has set the standard for the theme park industry for half a century,” Sklar said. “But it’s a story you can continue to add fun to, with great characters in new ‘performances.’ That’s what the Imagineers have done with this new auction scene— it’s like a theater show with a new act.”