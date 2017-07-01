Marijuana should not be legalized for medical purposes until it has been fully scientifically researched and documented as to its actual benefits for any specific ailments/conditions; the actual chemical that produces a positive effect for any specific condition; the appropriate dose per age group for each (if there is any) specific condition for which the marijuana can be proven beneficial; and potential negative side effects that might accompany the use of medical marijuana over both a short-term and over a long-term basis.

Personal testimonials don’t qualify as research.

Lynn F. Price

Salt Lake City