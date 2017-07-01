Deseret News
Letters to the Editor

Marijuana should not be legalized for medical purposes until it has been fully scientifically researched and documented as to its actual benefits for any specific ailments/conditions; the actual chemical that produces a positive effect for any specific condition; the appropriate dose per age group for each (if there is any) specific condition for which the marijuana can be proven beneficial; and potential negative side effects that might accompany the use of medical marijuana over both a short-term and over a long-term basis.

Personal testimonials don’t qualify as research.

Lynn F. Price

Salt Lake City

