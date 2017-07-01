I fully respect when someone wants to protest. It's a privilege we enjoy in this country. But when a group of protesters inserts themselves into a situation that inconveniences others (i.e. blocking traffic) they're not inspiring, they're annoying, and they're endangering themselves and others as well. I've seen protesters in the middle of traffic where small children or dogs are present. Clearly, that's inviting disaster. Does it occur to the folks protesting that they may be angering people who might otherwise support them, but in becoming so annoyed those people withdraw their support? I think there has to be a more peaceful, level-headed way to garner attention to ones cause without making enemies in the process.

Kim Poulton

West Bountiful