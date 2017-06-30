Rosters for the NBA summer leagues in Orlando, Utah and Las Vegas are being finalized and there are plenty of players who played their high school or college basketball in Utah who are scheduled to participate.

Some are getting their first shot to prove their worth in NBA action while others are back to get in more work on teams they have already played on.

Here is a look at what teams the nine players with local ties are playing on and when they will play throughout the summer.

Note: All game times are Mountain Standard Time

Joel Bolomboy, Weber State, Utah Jazz

Bolomboy is back on the Jazz roster for the second straight season looking to show the strides he made as a rookie as the Jazz play in Utah and Las Vegas.

Spencer Butterfield, Utah State, Utah Jazz

Butterfield also returns to the Jazz summer league squad after a strong year playing for one of the top teams in France.

Utah

Monday, July 3 at 7 p.m. vs. San Antonio (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. vs. Boston (NBA TV)

Las Vegas

Saturday, July 8 at 4 p.m. vs. Portland (ESPNU)

Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Clippers (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 11 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Memphis (ESPNU)

Remaining games to be determined.

Kyle Kuzma, Utah, Los Angeles Lakers

🎥: @kylekuzma joins @LakersReporter to talk about becoming a Laker, and his skill set on the court. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/38V0bY1plq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 30, 2017

Kuzma will get his first games in a Lakers uniform under the bright lights in Las Vegas where he will be playing with a couple of other high-profile young guys in Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

Celebration is over let's get to work! pic.twitter.com/HniktI3tjc — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 29, 2017

Friday, July 7 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN)

Saturday, July 8 at 6:30 p.m. vs. Boston (ESPN)

Monday, July 10 at 8:30 p.m. vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Remaining games to be determined.

Jakob Poeltl, Utah, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl is in his second go-round in the summer league with Toronto after seeing sporadic minutes as a rookie on a veteran playoff team.

Friday, July 7 at 4 p.m. vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

Saturday, July 8 at 4:30 p.m. vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. vs Denver (ESPNU)

Remaining games to be determined.

Frank Jackson, Lone Peak, New Orleans Pelicans

The first pick of the second round of the NBA draft, Jackson isn't expected to play as he is recovering from a foot injury.

Eric Mika, BYU/Lone Peak, Miami Heat

Mika will have plenty of opportunities to prove that teams missed out on drafting him as the Heat play in both Orlando and Las Vegas.

Orlando

Saturday at 9 a.m. vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

Sunday at 1 p.m. vs. Orlando (NBA TV)

Monday, July 3 at 3 p.m. vs. Indiana (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 4 at 3 p.m. vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 6 to be determined.

Las Vegas

Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. vs. San Antonio (ESPNU)

Monday, July 10 at 2:30 p.m. vs. Washington (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

Remaining games to be determined.

Jalen Moore, Utah State/Sky View, Milwaukee Bucks

The Sky View and Utah State product gets a chance to shine in an NBA setting with the Bucks who will take the floor in Las Vegas.

Friday, July 7 at 4:30 p.m. vs. Cleveland (ESPN 2)

Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)

Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Clippers (ESPN 2)

Remaining games to be determined.

Jeremy Senglin, Weber State, Brooklyn Nets

Following a record-setting career with Weber State, Senglin will get a chance to show he has an NBA ready game in Las Vegas with the Nets.

Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m. vs. Atlanta (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 9 at 4 p.m. vs. Milwaukee (NBA TV)

Monday, July 10 at 4 p.m. vs. New Orleans (ESPNU)

Remaining games to be determined.

Tyrell Corbin, West, Charlotte Hornets

After spending the last couple of years putting up big numbers in Mongolia and Indonesia, Corbin will get his first shot in the summer league with the Hornets who are participating in Orlando with five games in six days.

Saturday at 9 a.m. vs. Miami (NBA TV)

Sunday at 3 p.m. vs. Indiana (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 4 at 11 a.m. vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 5 at 1 p.m. vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

Thursday, July 6 (TBD).