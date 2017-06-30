SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is alerting drivers the ramp from Foothill Drive to the I-215 east belt will close Wednesday before the morning commute. It will remain closed through September.

The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the southbound Foothill Drive bridges over Parleys Way and I-215. The loop ramp from eastbound I-80 to Foothill Drive will be closed to allow crews to complete this work.

Drivers should plan extra travel time and use alternate routes to get to the I-215 east belt from Foothill Drive.

The ramp from westbound I-80 to Foothill Drive and both lanes on northbound Foothill Drive are now open. During that closure, crews reconstructed the northbound Foothill Drive bridge over Parleys Way.

For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit udottraffic.utah.gov or download the UDOT Traffic app.