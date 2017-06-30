Those who want to live in areas with low divorce rates have two Utah cities from which to choose.

Financial resource website 24/7 Wall Street recently ranked cities nationwide with the highest and lowest divorce rates.

The Provo-Orem area topped the list, with a divorced population of 6 percent and married population of 58.8 percent.

About 31 percent of people in the area have never married, according to the report.

Logan also made the top five, sitting at the third spot with a 6.6 percent divorced population and a 57 percent married population, according to the report.

Ames, Iowa, placed second on the list, with State College, Pennsylvania, and the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, area placing fifth.

On the other end of the spectrum, Carson City, Nevada, topped the list with the highest divorced population with 17.9 percent.

Hot Spring, Arkansas, placed second on the list, just ahead of Oregon cities Grants Pass and Medford. Santa Fe, New Mexico, closed out the top five.

Last year, Utah ranked as the happiest state in the union in a WalletHub survey. One of the reasons was attributed to the Beehive State’s low divorce rate.

A 2009 report from the Pew Research Center ranked Utah as the state with the second-lowest divorce rate, right behind Kansas.