Jazz GM confident in ability to re-sign Hayward, Hill and Ingles

The wait is close to being over and the Gordon Hayward sweepstakes have almost begun.

Once the clock strikes midnight on July 1, the Utah Jazz will officially begin fending off several teams attempting to snag their franchise player from Salt Lake City. Along with trying to convince Hayward to stay, the Jazz will compete with 29 other teams for talent with hopes of improving their roster and building on the previous 51-win season.

NBA free agency can be chaotic and difficult to understand, so here’s what you need to be aware of:

Who to follow:

The days of waiting for news to break on television are over. The best and most efficient way to get up-to-date free agency news is on Twitter.

The following are reputable and should provide instant updates on the latest signings. One of them is likely to break Hayward’s impending decision.

Utah Jazz reporters

Jody Genessy, Deseret News (@DJJazzyJody)

Andy Larsen, KSL (@AndyBlarsen)

Tony Jones, Salt Lake Tribune (@tribjazz)

David Locke, Utah Jazz play-by-play commentator (@lockedonsports)

National NBA reporters

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN (@WojVerticalNBA)

Marc Stein, ESPN (@ESPNSteinLine)

Sam Amick, USA Today (@Sam_Amick)

Howard Beck, Bleacher Report (@HowardBeck)

Marc J. Spears, ESPN (@MarcJSpears)

Zach Lowe, ESPN (@ZachLowe_NBA)

Brian Windhorst, ESPN (@WindhorstESPN)

A couple things to note: 1) Wojnarowski, who’s considered the most prolific NBA reporter, is joining ESPN on July 1, when free agency begins, so his Twitter handle will likely change, and 2) be careful when you’re reading the tweets because people tend to create fake accounts. Look for the blue check mark and verify the account’s handle before getting too excited, or, well, saddened by the news you read.

Breaking down the jargon:

Reporters are going to throw out words to describe signings, but to casual fans, the jargon used is meaningless. Look out for the following phrases:

Restricted free agent: This is a player whose rights are owned by his original team, which is usually the team that picked the player in the NBA draft. If the player signs an offer sheet with another team, his original team has the right to match the offer, which forces the player to return to the original team, or let the player walk. For example, three years ago, Hayward agreed to a multi-year deal with the Charlotte Hornets, but the Jazz matched the offer and Hayward returned to Utah.

Unrestricted free agent: This is a player whose rights are no longer owned by his original team. This player has full autonomy and can pick where he wants to sign. Hayward is an unrestricted free agent, so the Jazz cannot alter his decision like they did in 2014.

Salary cap: This is the amount of money a team can spend on players in free agency. Next year’s cap is expected to be around $99 million. Utah had the lowest payroll last season at about $80 million. The luxury tax number hasn’t been set yet, but certain teams will opt to exceed the salary cap and will be penalized. This tax is used by the league to create more parity among teams, but hasn’t stopped the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers from exceeding the cap.

Moratorium: On July 1, players will “agree” to deals with teams, but nothing will be officially signed on paper. The period when the agreement takes place between the free agent and the team, and when it’s actually signed, is called the moratorium. This year’s deals will become official on July 7.

The top free agents:

Chris Paul was supposed to be the most pursued point guard, but he was traded to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant will technically become free agents, but neither will take meetings with teams and will re-sign with the Warriors.

The following are unrestricted free agents:

Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

Paul Millsap, Atlanta Hawks

Serge Ibaka, Toronto Raptors

Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

Danilo Gallinari, Denver Nuggets

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Rundown of Utah’s free agency:

Utah has numerous noteworthy free agents this summer. Obviously, all eyes are on Hayward, but there’s a few others to follow. The teams listed next to each name are the ones expected to express interest in them.

Gordon Hayward: Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder

George Hill: San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets

Joe Ingles (restricted): Brooklyn Nets

Jeff Withey

Shelvin Mack

The Jazz are expected to retain Ingles, who verbalized his desire to stay in Utah. Re-signing Hill is something the Jazz would like to do, but haven’t committed to giving him the money he might be seeking on the market. The Jazz have been linked to Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio in trade rumors.

All of Utah’s moves in free agency will be predicated on what Hayward decides to do. If Hayward does re-sign, the contract terms will change how the Jazz proceed with free agency. The same is true if he leaves. If Hayward signs outside of Utah, the Jazz will have more spending money and will presumably look at one of the available wing players.

It’s going to be an intense few days and, at times, free agency will seem overwhelming. The Jazz are usually out of focus during these times, but the course of the franchise will be changed come July 1.