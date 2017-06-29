SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with murder and child abuse in connection with the death of his infant child.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill on Tuesday filed one count of murder, a first-degree felony, and three counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony, against Zachary Joe Sandoval, 19.

On Nov. 1, Sandoval and the boy's mother drove their baby to Riverton Hospital, where employees could not revive him, charges state. Sandoval told a Unified Police Department officer he was caring for his son while the mother slept that night, charges show.

Sandoval checked on the boy lying on a blanket on the floor, and found him "floppy" and unresponsive, charges state. The pair said the baby was sick but had not suffered an accident in the past 24 hours.

Sandoval’s sister told police the couple was struggling to adjust to parenthood and that she baby sat weekly because they were frustrated with the child, charges state.

A medical examiner found internal bleeding in the child’s neck and head indicating attempted strangulation or suffocation, a fractured rib, bruises on his chest and chin, a previously fractured collarbone, and retina hemorrhages, most of which happened Nov. 1, charges state.

Sandoval has separate pending criminal cases involving sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, after police said he had sex with a teen girl in September 2016; and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, after police say he pointed a rifle at a a plumber and a property manager in August 2016. Sandoval pleaded not guilty to the assault charges.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.