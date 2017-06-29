Current Utah Jazz players Dante Exum and Joel Bolomboy will lead a Jazz summer league roster that includes 2017 draft picks Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley and Nigel Williams-Goss.

Tyrone Wallace, a 2016 draft pick by Utah who spent last season playing for the Salt Lake City Stars, is also on the roster the team announced Thursday. Noticeably absent from the roster is guard Marcus Paige, the 55th overall selection in last year's draft who the Jazz traded for and played for the Stars in 2016-17.

Also on Utah's summer league roster is former Utah State guard Spencer Butterfield, who played in the Jazz's summer league last year.

Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen will guide the team during its three-day summer league action on July 3, 5-6. Zach Guthrie will coach the team when it heads to the Las Vegas summer league, which starts July 7.

Here's a look at the Jazz's full summer league roster:

Joel Bolomboy, F/C, 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, Last team: Utah Jazz

Tony Bradley, C, 6-10, 248, North Carolina

Spencer Butterfield, G, 6-3, 205, JSF Nanterre (France)

Mitch Creek, F, 6-4, 216, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

Dante Exum, G, 6-6, 207, Utah Jazz

Eric Griffin, C/F, 6-8, 205, Hapoel Galil Gilboa (Israel)

Jonathan Holmes, F, 6-9, 242, Canton Charge (G League)

Donovan Mitchell, G, 6-3, 215, Louisville

Nate Sobey, G, 6-3, 185, Adelaide 36ers (Australia)

James Southerland, F, 6-8, 221, Santa Cruz Warriors (G League)

Devondrick Walker, G, 6-5, 205, Delaware 76ers (G League)

J.P. Tokoto, F, 6-6, 200, Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G League)

Tyrone Wallace, G, 6-5, 200, Salt Lake City Stars (G League)

Nigel Williams-Goss, G, 6-3, 190, Gonzaga

Julian Wright, C, 6-8, 225, Trabzonspor (Turkey)