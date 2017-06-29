We’re quite confident. We’ll see what that means. We’ll find out if that’s overconfident or appropriately placed.

SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking closer to an enormous free-agency period, but Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey is calm and collected about the impending process.

At least he is on the outside.

On the inside, it’s possible Lindsey is as nervous as Jazz fans who are meticulously analyzing social media posts, reports, rumors and/or the absence of all of the aforementioned while worrying about the future of All-Star forward Gordon Hayward and, to a lesser degree, veteran point guard George Hill and fan favorite Joe Ingles.

Lindsey isn’t showing his nerves if he has them. The general manager, who’s trying to keep positive momentum going in Utah, didn’t flinch when asked this week how comfortable he feels about the Jazz’s ability to re-sign Hayward, Hill and Ingles.

Utah can begin negotiating with those three players and any other free agents on its wish list beginning Friday at 10:01 p.m. MT.

“We feel good because of the city and the organization, the level of the team, Quin (Snyder), the development staff, Rudy (Gobert),” Lindsey said. “We’re quite confident. We’ll see what that means. We’ll find out if that’s overconfident or appropriately placed.”

Retaining Hayward, who’s blossomed into the Jazz's go-to guy and a versatile all-around star in his seven seasons in Utah, is the franchise’s top priority this offseason.

“Obviously, Gordon is very important to the franchise,” Jazz president Steve Starks said. “He’s somebody that we have built around, that we’ve watched grow and develop. I don’t think it’s a secret how we feel about him as a player and our desire to have him back for a long time and hopefully the rest of his career.”

The Jazz have some pretty stiff competition, though.

Boston and Miami are both interested in luring him to their teams.

Hayward will visit with the Heat, Celtics and Jazz, in that order, according to multiple reports, with Utah’s meeting scheduled to happen Monday morning.

Both of those competitors have something the Jazz don’t right now — a strong veteran point guard on the roster (All-Star Isaiah Thomas in Boston and Goran Dragic in Miami). Hayward let Utah know that was important for him last offseason — management, which felt the same, responded by acquiring Hill in a trade — and that priority remains the same for the 27-year-old going forward.

That puts the Jazz in a tight spot, considering Hill, who meshed well with Hayward when healthy last season, will be an unrestricted free agent with interested suitors willing to pay him a pretty penny.

It remains to be seen whether the Jazz decide to pay Hill to keep him around, a move that Hayward hopes will happen, according to sources, or if they’ll try to fill that void with a different veteran point guard.

Utah has one day remaining to use up $16 million in salary cap space from the 2016-17 books, a move that would allow them to enhance their roster before free agency even begins. That extra flexibility expires on July 1.

Lindsey likes where the Jazz stand a month and a half after the team won 51 games, returned to the playoffs for the first time in five years and won a playoff series for the first time since 2010.

“I think as much as anything we’re confident in where the team is positioned, the ability to move it forward,” Lindsey said. “These three guys (new acquisitions Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley and Nigel Williams-Goss) will help that.”

Lindsey noted that it might take a while — maybe a season, maybe more — for those youngsters to make an impact.

The Jazz don’t have that luxury, though, when it comes to trying to convince Hayward that Utah will give him the best opportunity to win now, which is at the top of his priority list.

Re-signing Hill might help. Matching any offer thrown at Ingles, a restricted free agent who became a terrific complementary player to Hayward with his improved ability to defend and shoot the 3, will be another helpful move.

The Jazz might even need more than that to show Hayward that they’re serious about becoming a contender now instead of working toward the future, which puts the organization in a tight spot considering how good the Warriors and the West are.

Lindsey doesn’t seem fazed.

“We’re quite comfortable with our options,” he said. “Obviously the highest priorities are our incumbent free agents.”

Center Jeff Withey and point guard Shelvin Mack will also become free agents tonight when the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast.

For now, the Jazz have Gobert, Derrick Favors, Joe Johnson, Dante Exum, Rodney Hood, Alec Burks, Raul Neto, Joel Bolomboy, Mitchell and Bradley inked into roster spots for next season. Veteran forward Boris Diaw will likely be added to that list when the Jazz pick up his team option, which they’re expected to do.

For what it's worth, both Hill and Ingles have expressed interest in returning to Utah.

"At the end of the day it’s about winning," said the 29-year-old Ingles, who'll get a significant raise from his current $2.2 million salary. "You want to win. You want to be a part of a winning team. The next step is keeping that team around and getting healthy and seeing what we can do."

Hill, who made $8 million and will also get a significant pay increase thanks to his performance even during an injury-hampered season, concurs.

"Hopefully we can continue to build in the future here and have fun doing it," the 31-year-old Hill said. "I really enjoyed playing with the guys here. I think we created a heck of a bond, me, Gordon and Rudy. We’ve created that type of bond where it’s fun to play with. We’ve got a great coaching staff and the coach believes in us and pushes us every day."

