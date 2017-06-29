A lot of people are busy chatting about the decision Gordon Hayward has to make this summer and how it will affect his legacy — how fans’ perceptions of him will change and the hearts he might break if he does leave Utah.

But depending on what he does, Hayward’s decision could hurt a lot more than just people’s feelings. It could take a bite out of his wallet and potentially cost him millions of dollars.

The terms of Hayward’s deal will matter

Hayward made the All-Star team for the first time in his career this past season and became a household name. But he didn’t make the All-NBA team, which would have made a significant difference for the entire team.

If Hayward had made the All-NBA team, the Jazz would have been able to offer him a five-year, $207 million deal, which certainly would have been a convincing reason to stay in Salt Lake City. The NBA allows teams to designate this special contract to one player on each roster, worth 35 percent of the total cap space.

Since he didn’t make the team, the Jazz’s offer cannot exceed $177 million through five seasons — which is one year and $46 million total more than any other team can offer, as detailed by Kevin O’Connor on The Ringer.

Hayward, though, can also choose to bet on himself.

Most are assuming Hayward will opt to sign the longer deal — four years with another team or five with the Jazz. But he has other options to consider.

The difference between what the Jazz and other teams can offer is only significant if Hayward decides to sign a long-term deal. If he wants a three-year deal, the difference is only $5.4 million.

Signing a shorter deal would allow Hayward to look for another contract after three seasons.

The NBA’s salary cap continues to rise, and franchises have never been more profitable.

At 27, Hayward is just entering the prime of his career and is expected to continue improving. If signing a three-year deal works out and he eventually makes an All-NBA team, Hayward’s contract in 2020 would far exceed any deal he could get this summer.

Stars are subject to taxes, too

On Wednesday, Tanner Ainge — son of Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge, who’s pursuing Hayward in free agency — tweeted at Hayward, sending the Utah star a link that described a “millionaire's tax” that’s being discussed in Massachusetts.

The plan would raise taxes for millionaires, including Hayward, knocking down some of the value of the contract Boston could offer.

According to the Tax Foundation, Utah had a 5 percent state income tax last year, while Massachusetts’ was higher, at 5.1 percent. So if Hayward were to sign a five-year deal with the Jazz, the most he could make after taxes is $168.15 million. If he were to sign with the Celtics, the most he could make is $124.3 million through four years.

But if Hayward wants to avoid income taxes altogether — which some free agents choose to do — he’ll consider signing with the Miami Heat, as Florida has no state income tax.

Hayward’s decision is going to change the way many think about him. He’ll either be praised for remaining loyal to Utah or be branded a villain for leaving. Depending on how his agent structures his deal, the contents of Hayward’s pockets could change too.