Fourth of July celebrations may dominate the local events scene this week, but there are still plenty of other things to do outside of the parades and fireworks.

Tribute bands

It may not really be Ringo, Paul, John and George, but fans can get a taste of the Fab Four at the Imagine Beatles Tribute Band concert, July 1, 6 p.m., at Nordic Valley Resort, 3567 Nordic Valley Way, Eden, free (801-745-3511 or nordicvalley.com/summer-events)

If "Hotel California" is more your jam, catch the Long Run Eagles Tribute Band, July 3, 7:30 p.m., at the Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $15 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Utah Symphony

One Utah Symphony, three different places. The symphony will perform its patriotic concert with Lisa Vroman June 30, 8 p.m., at Snowbasin Resort, 2925 Snow Basin Road, Huntsville, $15-$30 (801-260-1000 or snowbasin.com) and July 1, 7:30 p.m., at Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $36-$93 for adults, $15 for youth with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Members of the symphony will also perform Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” on July 5, 8 p.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $29.50-$54.50 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Tube the Ogden

Cool down your weekend by taking a tube ride down the Ogden River. Rides take an average of 1-2 hours depending on the river flow and are available on the weekends through Labor Day. Tube the Ogden this weekend will be June 30-July 1, noon-6 p.m., starting at Lorin Farr Park, 769 Canyon Road, Ogden, $5-$10 (801-626-7232 or gearthirty.com)

Yoga on the Plaza

Get your shavasana on this Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m., and every Saturday through Aug. 28 at The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com)

Utah Shakespeare Festival

"To go this week or not to go?" That is the question Bard lovers have to answer this week as the Utah Shakespeare Festival kicks off six of its nine productions this week: "Shakespeare in Love," "Romeo and Juliet," "Guys and Dolls," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "As You Like It" and "Treasure Island." The shows will be playing throughout the summer for anyone who can't make the drive to Cedar City to get their Shakespearean fix this week at the Utah Shakespeare Festival at Southern Utah University, Cedar City, prices vary by theater (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre

Theater and opera fans headed north can catch a few of Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre's productions. "Seussical" immerses audiences in the world of rhyming king Dr. Seuss, while "Rex" tells the story of King Henry VIII. The four mainstage UFOMT productions open next week, but you can see "Seussical" July 1 and 3, 1 p.m., and "Rex" July 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $13-$77 for adults, $7-$39 for children and youths ages 3-18 for "Seussical" (435-750-0300 or utahfestival.org)