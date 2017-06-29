MUSIC/DANCE

Hollywood Townhall, June 30, 6 p.m., Evergreen Park, 2266 Evergreen Ave., Millcreek, free (ventureout.org)

Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band, June 30, 6:30 p.m., Midvale City Park, 455 W. 7500 South, Midvale, free (midvalearts.com)

Nashville Tribute Band, June 30, 7 p.m., Zermatt, 784 Resort Drive, Midway, $20 (smithstix.com)

Red Desert Ramblers, June 30, 7 p.m., Bountiful City Park, 200 W. 400 North, Bountiful, free (www.co.davis.ut.us)

Beehive Statesmen Chorus, June 30, 7:30 p.m., Brigham Young Historic Park, North Temple and State, free (801-240-3323 or lds.org/events)

American West Symphony and Chorus, June 30, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, free (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Patriotic Celebration with Lisa Vroman, Utah Symphony, June 30, 8 p.m., Snowbasin Resort, 2925 Snow Basin Road, Huntsville, $15-$30 (801-260-1000 or snowbasin.com)

Aerialympics, July 1, 6 p.m.; July 2, 10 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $26-$35 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Imagine Beatles Tribute Band, July 1, 6 p.m., Nordic Valley Resort, 3567 Nordic Valley Way, Eden, free (801-745-3511 or nordicvalley.com/summer-events)

Rise Against and Deftones, July 1, 6:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$70 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Patriotic Celebration with Lisa Vroman, Utah Symphony, July 1, 7:30 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $36-$93 for adults, $15 for youth with ID (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Utah National Guard 23rd Army Band, July 1, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Air Supply, July 1, 8 p.m., Sandy Amphitheater, 9400 S. 1300 East, Sandy, $20-$45 (801-568-2787 or sandyamp.com)

Murray Symphony Pops, July 1, 8 p.m., Murray High School, 5440 S. State, $10 (801-264-2614 or murray.utah.gov/853/arts-in-the-park)

Reaping Asmodeia, July 3, 6:30 p.m., The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, $12 (loadingdockslc.com)

X Ambassadors, July 3, 7 p.m., Deer Valley Snow Park Lodge Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Drive South, Park City, $46-$59 (435-655-3114 or parkcityinstitute.org)

The Long Run: Eagle Tribute Band, July 3, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $15 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

The National Parks, July 4, 6 p.m., Fisher Park, 920 S. 1000 Easter, Clearfield, free (clearfieldcity.org)

Mark Jardine, July 5, 7 p.m., Anderson-Foohill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, free (801-594-8611 or slcpl.org)

Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons,” Utah Symphony, July 5, 8 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $29.50-$54.50 (801-533-6683 or deervalleymusicfestival.org)

Train, O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield, July 6, 6:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheater, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $25-$79.50 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

Great Basin Baroque, July 6, 7:30 p.m., Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, free (801-594-8640 or slcpl.org)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band with Sammy Brue, July 6, 7:30 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $40-$47 (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

GETTING OUT

Click here to view a list of fourth of July celebrations across Utah.

“Tube the Ogden,” June 30-July 1, noon-6 p.m., Lorin Farr Park, 769 Canyon Road, Ogden, $5-$10 (801-626-7232 or gearthirty.com)

“Family Nature Club: Hummingbird Hike,” July 1, 10 a.m-noon, Tracy Aviary, 589 E. 1300 South, $2 per person (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

West Jordan Sears Grand Reopening, July 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sears Jordan Landing, 7453 Plaza Center Dr., West Jordan, free (amanda.paull@zenogroup.com)

Heritage Fireside with Brent Ashworth, July 1, 8 p.m., SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, 745 S. State, Orem, free (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

Master Classes with Andy Noble, Repertory Dance Theatre, July 3-7, 9 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 per class, $85 for week (801-534-1000 or rdtutah.org)

“Historic Adventures,” through Aug. 19, Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. U.S. Highway 89-91, Wellsville, $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, military and students, $6 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Yoga on the Plaza, Saturdays through Aug. 28, 9 a.m., The Gateway, 400 W. 100 South, free (801-456-0000 or shopthegateway.com)

“Discover Earth: Our Changing Planet,” through Sept. 22, dates and times vary, Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (slcolibrary.org)

David DaVinci “Thrillusionist,” through Oct. 4, dates and times vary, Canyonlands By Night, 1861 N. Highway 191, Moab $20-$35 (435-259-5261 or daviddavincitheater.com)

“Vikings: Beyond the Legend,” through Jan. 1, 2018, Thursdays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and youths ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

THEATER

“Cabaret,” June 30-July 23, dates and times vary, Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$65, recommended for ages 14 and older for mature themes and risque costumes and dancing, according to the organization (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

“Shakespeare in Love,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, June 30-Sept. 8, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains implied sexuality and adult language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Romeo and Juliet,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, July 1-Sept. 9, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains moderate adult language and sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Guys and Dolls,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, July 3-Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, July 4-Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Treasure Island,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, July 5-Sept. 2, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Rex,” Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre, July 6-Aug. 7, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $12-$76 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Steel Magnolias,” June 30-July 1, 7 p.m, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$25.50 for adults, $17.50-$23.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“The Three Musketeers,” June 30, 7 p.m., Castle Amphitheater, 1300 E. Center, Provo, $10 for general, $7 for veterans, seniors and students, free for children age 4 and younger (cobbcotp.wixsite.com/cobbcotheater)

“Curtains,” June 30-July 1, 7:30 p.m., Midvale Performing Arts Center, 695 W. 7720 South, Midvale, $5-$8 (801-294-1242 or sugarfactoryplayhouse.com)

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” through July 8, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“1776,” through July 15, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$25.50 for adults, $17.50-$23.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

“You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” through July 15, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children and students ages 5-17, children under age 5 not permitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Annie,” through July 22, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for adults, $11-$13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“A Night at the Imperial,” through July 29, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Tarzan,” through Aug. 5, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, $18-$24 for adults, $20-$14 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Seussical,” Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre, through Aug. 7, dates and times vary, Utah Theatre, 18 W. Center, Logan, $12-$76 (800-262-0074 or utahfestival.org)

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” through Aug. 12, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for children in grades K-12 (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“The 3 Amigos: Showdown at the Del Taco Ranch,” through Aug. 19, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Shrek The Musical,” through Sept. 1, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, $20-$26 for adults, $15-21 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“As You Like It,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Sept. 7, dates and times vary, Engelstad Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $20-$75, contains mild sexual innuendo, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Love and Death vs. El Bandito,” through Sept. 9, dates and times vary, Pickleville Playhouse, 2049 S. Bear Lake Blvd., Garden City, $20-$26 for adults, $15-21 for children ages 3-11 (435-946-2918 or picklevilleplayhouse.com)

“Newsies,” Oct. 18, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

ALL GOVERNMENTS LIE: TRUTH, DECEPTION AND THE SPIRIT OF I.F. STONE — 2016 documentary (July 6, 7 p.m.: Viridian West Jordan)

THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE — 2016 movie (June 30, 2 p.m.: Bingham Creek Library)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST — 2017 movie (July 3, 6 p.m.: Murray Library; July 6, 2 p.m.: Sandy Library)

BEETLEJUICE — 1988 movie (July 6, 7 p.m.: Park City Library)

THE CROODS — 2013 movie (June 30, Centerville Founders Park)

ENCHANTED — 2007 movie (July 1, dusk: Hurricane Community Center)

EVER AFTER: A CINDERELLA STORY — 1998 movie (July 7, dusk: West Valley Fairbourne Station)

FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM — 2016 movie (June 30, dusk: Millcreek Evergreen Park)

FLY ME TO THE MOON — 2008 movie (July 5, dusk: Farmington Forebush Park)

FIELD OF DREAMS — 1989 movie (July 14, dusk: Sandy Grandpa’s Pond)

JUMANJI — 1995 movie (June 30, dusk: Riverside Park)

JURASSIC PARK — 1993 movie (July 3, dusk: Gallivan Center)

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE — 2017 movie (June 30, dusk: Kearns Olympic Park Pavilion)

LITTLE GIANTS — 1994 movie (July 3, dusk: Ogden City Amphitheater)

A MIGHTY WIND — 2003 movie (June 30, 6 p.m.: Orem Library)

MONTEREY POP — 1968 documentary (June 30-July 6, times vary: Broadway)

MONSTER TRUCKS — 2016 movie (June 30, dusk: Magna Pleasant Green Park)

ROAD TO MOROCCO — 1942 movie (July 3, 6:30 p.m.: Orem Library)

PETER PAN —National Theatre Live (July 1, noon: Broadway)

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS — 2016 movie (June 30, dusk: Snowbird; June 2, dusk: South Jordan Heritage Park)

SING — 2016 movie (July 1, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Egyptian Theater Ogden; July 3, dusk: Riverton City Park and Clearfield Fisher Park; July 4, dusk: West Jordan Veterans Memorial Park)

STORKS — 2016 movie (July 3-7, 10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m., sensory friendly: select Megaplex Theatres)

UP — 2009 movie (July 5, 2 p.m.: Murray Library)

THE WILD LIFE — 2016 movie (July 4-5, 10 a.m.; 10:30 a.m., sensory friendly: Cedar City Megaplex)

ZIP AND ZAP AND THE MARBLE GANG — 2013 movie (July 1, 11 a.m.: Salt Lake City Library; July 6, 4 p.m.: Viridian West Jordan)

BOOK SIGNINGS

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, will host a book signing with Chris Riley, author of “The Sinking of the Angie Piper,” July 6, 7 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesandnoble.com)

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main, Park City, will host a book signing with Barbara McNally, author of “Wounded Warrior, Wounded Wife,” July 1, 5 p.m.; and Beverly Hurwitz, author of “A Walker’s Guide To Park City,” July 2, 1 p.m. (435-649-8062 or dollysbookstore.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, will host a book signing with Eric Hinderaker, author of “Boston’s Massacre,” June 29, 7 p.m.; Mackenzi Lee, author of “The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue,” June 30, 7 p.m.; and Kathy Shorr, author of “Shot 101: Survivors of Gun Violence in America,” July 6, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, will host a book discussion with Joan Nay, acquisitions and rare book specialist at the LDS Church History Library, June 30, 6 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

MEALTIME BRIEFS

USU Extension Salt Lake County will host a Food Sense class Thursday, July 6 at the Murray Library, 166 E. 5300 South. The class is free and recipes and samples are included. (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

Dave and Busters, with restaurants in 34 states and internationally, will open its first Utah location at the Gateway, according to a news release. The restaurant was founded in 1982 in Dallas. Dave and Buster’s offers entrees, appetizers, drinks and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports. (daveandbusters.com)

The Wash, 1195 N. Canyon Road, Provo, will host a grand opening of the new dessert place on June 30. The Wash will features desserts and drinks along with churro ice cream sandwiches, mini donuts, french fries and bubble waffles, according to a news release. Owner Sean Kang, whose family also owns Provo’s Pho Plus, has used some of his own recipes for frappes, cream sodas and virgin drinks. The Wash, converted from a car wash building, will be open daily from 6-11 p.m. (facebook.com/thewashprovo or 385-240-3607)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques (401 E. 200 South, 801-328-2231) — “Christ Blessing the Children” and “Christ in the House of Mary and Martha,” by Cornelis Kruseman.

Eccles Community Art Center (2850 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, 801-392-6935) — “Traces of the West,” by John Steele, through July 31.

Gallery MAR (436 Main, Park City, 435-649-3001) — “Past/Present,” by Pamela Murphy and Sarah Winkler. Opening reception June 30, 6 p.m. On display June 30-July 17.

Julie Nester Gallery (1280 Iron Horse Drive, Park City, 435-649-7855) — “Quiet,” paintings by Chris Gwaltney. Opening reception June 30, 6 p.m. On display June 30-July 25.

Millcreek Library (2266 E. 3435 South, 801-943-4636) — Watercolors by Kathy Hodgman’s art students. On display through July 31.

Mountain Place Gallery (123 N. Main, Logan, 435-752-0211) — “Pioneers and Poppies,” through July 31.

Park City Gallery Stroll (Main Street, Park City, pcscarts.org) — Art by various artists, June 30, 6 p.m.

Salt Lake City Main Library (210 E. 400 South, 801-524-8200) — “Utah Gundam,” models by local artists. Opening reception July 1, 4 p.m. On display through Aug. 5.

Sprague Library (2131 S. 1100 East, 801-594-8640) — “Sleepwalking,” by Naomi Marin. On display July 3-Aug. 26

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery (617 E. South Temple, 801-245-7270) — “All of Us Beasts,” by Claire Taylor, through July 7.

Alpine Art (430 E. South Temple, 801-355-1155) — “Best in Show: Animal Inspired Art,” by various artists, through July 8.

Anderson-Foothill Library (1135 S. 211 East, 801-594-8611) — “Reflections of My Soul,” paintings by JoAnna Johannesen through July 20.

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques (401 E. 200 South, 801-328-2231) — “Beasts of the Field: A Celebration of Animals in Art,” by various artists, through July 12.

Art Access Gallery (230 S. 500 West No. 125, 801-328-0703) — Art by Anthony Siciliano, Desarae Lee and Blake Palmer, through July 14.

Art at the Main (210 E. 400 South, 801-363-4088) — "Palette of Colors,” by Sandra Williams, July 15.

Chapman Library (577 S. 900 West, 801-594-8623) — “Off the Beaten Path,” photography by Joshua Colbert, through June 29.

Day-Riverside Library (1575 W. 1000 North, 801-594-8632) — “Shadows and Reflections,” photography by Julie van der Wekken, through July 15.

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn (1340 E. 100 South, 801-596-5000) — “Maps of Insufficient Clarity,” by Linnie Brown, mixed media Kristin McDermaid and “Fears Realized,” paintings by Scott Filipiak, through Aug. 4,

Horne Fine Art (142 E. 800 South, 801-910-2088) — “Summer Refreshment,” by Karen Horne, Phyllis Horne, Jamie Wayman and Ryan Cannon, through Sept. 2.

Marmalade Library (280 W. 500 North, 801-594-8680) — “Traveling Out West: Going Places, Seeing Things,” by Alex Kravtsov and Nadia Dolzhenki, through July 7.

Mestizo Institute of Culture and Arts Gallery (631 W. North Temple No. 700, 801-596-0500) — “I Am I,” by various artists, through July 7

Modern West Fine Art (177 E. 200 South, 801-355-3383) — “Submerged Reflection,” by John Vehar-Evanoff and “Wild America: Process and Preservation,” by Eric Overton, through July 15.

Phillips Gallery (444 E. 200 South, 801-364-8284) — Art by Hadley Rampton, Cordell Taylor and Trish Empey, through July 14.

Salt Lake City Main Library (210 E. 400 South, 801-524-8200) — “Misplaced Wall,” by Christopher Lee, through July 19; “Shadow and Light,” photography by the Salt Lake Photographic Print Society, through July 28; the All-State Utah High School Art Show, by high school artists, through July 29; and “Tao of Rudy: Essential Dog-ma for Everyday Joy,” paintings by Corinne Humphrey, through Aug. 7.

Sprague Library (2131 S. 1100 East, 801-594-8640) — “Waterscape Rap,” illustrations by Lyndy Lovelady, through July 1.

Red Butte Garden (300 Wakara Way, 801-585-0556) — Paintings by Linda Marion, through July 16.

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (20 S. West Temple, 801-328-4201) — “Out Loud: Identities, Symbolism, and the Self,” by after-school workshop attendees, through July 8; “I Learned it From Watching You,” by Scott Horsley and “Heads, Hands, Feet; Sleeping, Holding, Dreaming, Dying,” by Rona Pondick and Robert Feintuch, through July 15; “Panopticon,” by various artists, through July 25; “Beehive Works,” by Celine Downen, through Aug. 5; “Tastes Like Mandy,” by Willow Skye-Biggs, through Aug. 12; “Safe and Sound,” by Spy Hop and “Sublimation,” by Michael Ryan Handley, through Sept. 9.

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

Brigham City Museum of Art and History (24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, 435-226-1439) — International Art Quilt Invitational Exhibition, through Aug. 31.

Brigham Young University Museum of Art (500 Campus Drive, Provo, 801-422-8287) — “Playground,” photographs by James Mollison, through July 8; “Work in Progress,” by Jann Haworth, through Sept. 9; and “No Dull Days,” photography by J. Alfred Myer, through Sept. 23.

Eccles Community Art Center (2850 Jefferson Ave., Ogden, 801-392-6935) — Art by the Utah Calligraphic Association. On display through July 1.

Granary Art Center (86 N. Main, Ephraim, 435-283-3456) — “Washed Up,” by Alejandro Duran; “Sustenance and Time,” by Jane Lindsay and inmates at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center; and “Blue Desert: Toward Antarctica,” by Geoff Pingree, through Sept. 29.

Kimball Art Center (1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, 435-649-8882) — “Ink For Alaska,” curated by Barbara Mason and Alex Prentiss, through Aug. 13; and prints by Richard Serra, through Aug. 20.

Logan Fine Art Gallery (60 W. 100 North, Logan, 435-753-0333) — The Society of Mormon Artists inaugural exhibition, through Aug. 31.

Museum of the San Rafael (70 N. 100 East, Castle Dale, 435-381-3560) — “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through July 8.

Provo Library (550 N. University Ave, Provo, 801-852-6650) — “Little Builders,” by library patrons ages 2-7, through Sept. 2.

Red Cliff Gallery (220 N. 200 East, St. George, southernutahartguild.com) — “Only Abstraction,” by local artists, through Aug. 31

Red Finch Gallery (533 N. 1200 West, Orem, 801-360-3855) — Art by David Habben and Shelley Ward, through July 22.

Snow College Art Gallery (150 College Ave, Ephraim, 435-283-7000) — “Dark Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, through Aug. 15.

Springville Museum of Art (126 E. 400 South, Springville, 801-489-2727) — The 93rd Annual Spring Salon, through July 8; and “The Classical Tradition: Serenity, Simplicity and Harmony,” by various artists, through Aug. 5.

Woodbury Art Museum (575 E. University Parkway No. 250, Orem, 801-863-4200) — “Art of Our Century” and “He Knows He Knows,” by Marcus Vincent, through Sept. 9.

ART CLASSES AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, will host summer camps for youths starting July 5. Classes for adults include the following: a digital photography workshop, July 6, 5:30-9 p.m.; a plein-air oils workshop, July 6-9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; a figure drawing class July 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; a welding workshop, July 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and an introductory class to Adobe Illustrator, July 9, 10 a.m. Cost for the camps and workshops vary. Call 435-649-8882 or visit kimballartcenter.org for more information and a schedule of classes.

Craft Lake City recently announced the recipients of the first Artisan Scholarships for the 2017 DIY Festival. The artists and their organization are as follows: Saadiyah Hassan, Ashikat Kitchen; Ella Mendoza, ellita; Stevie Dutson, Stevie Dutson Art; Logan Olsen, Cedar and Rye; and Asia Dutson, Asia Raine Designs. The 2017 Community Inclusion Program will offer these five first-time participants the opportunity to exhibit at the DIY Festival in August. The selected artists were first-time festival participants, who were juried into the festival, and who are from historically excluded and socio-economically diverse communities, according to a news release. The goal of Craft Lake City’s Community Inclusion Program and it’s Artisan Scholarship program is to support individuals from traditionally marginalized communities in order to provide the community with opportunities to creatively and economically thrive. Recipients will be paired with Artisan Ambassadors, experienced DIY Festival alumni who will share their expertise and mentorship before, during and after the festival. The 9th annual Craft Lake City DIY Festival will be Aug. 11-13 at the Gallivan Center. Visit craftlakecity.com for more information.

The Utah Division of Arts and Museums’ Design Art Program will host the DesignArts Utah 2017 Exhibit, Sept. 8-Oct. 20. Utah designers in any field are encouraged to apply. The application deadline is July 10. Designers may upload an application at utahartsmuseums.submittable.com/submit. Find more information at heritage.utah.gov.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

“Arts in the Parks,” July 5-7, noon-1 p.m., Mt. Ogden park, 3144 Taylor Ave., Ogden, free (weber.edu/artsintheparks)

“Science in the Parks,” July 5-7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., West Ogden Park, 751 W. 24th St., Ogden, free (scienceintheparks.org)

“Successful Sitter Day Camp,” July 17-19, 9 am.-2 p.m., Salt Lake County Government Center, 2001 S. State, S1-950, $55, register by July 10 (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

Sundance Kids Camp, through Aug. 4, Mondays-Fridays 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday Mountain Resort, $29-$245, for children ages 5-12 (801-223-4129 orsundanceresort.com)

Elias “Lefty” Caress, Mondays, 7-10 p.m., Hatch Family Chocolates, 376 E. 8th Ave., free (801-532-4912 or facebook.com/eliasleftycaress)

“Children of Hangzhou: Connecting with China,” through Sept. 10, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors, free for members and children under 2 (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

“Bugzillas,” through Sept. 11, Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $16.95 for adults, $14.95 for seniors, $12.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1763 or hoglezoo.org)

SkyCycle, through October, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

LIBRARIES

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., will host and “Edible Art” for teens, June 30, 3 p.m.

Marmalade Branch Library, 280 W. 500 North, will host an outdoor Minecraft game for teens, June 30, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, will host games and mirror painting for teens, June 30, 3 p.m.; and a ballet workshop with SLC Ballet, July 1, 11 a.m.

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, will host a henna design craft for teens, June 29, 3:30 p.m.; “Chocolate Tasting with Moka” for teens, June 29, 4:30 p.m., registration required; a read-athon for teens, July 1, 11 a.m.; and “Teen Writing Workshop: Zines and Flash Fiction,” July 1, 2 p.m.

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, will host “Building Zone” for children ages 3-5, June 30, 2 p.m.; and reading with a dog, July 1, 1 p.m.

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, will host “Owl Tales” with Ogden Nature Center, July 1, 2 p.m.

Sprague Library, 2131 S. 1100 East, will host an engineering challenge for teens, July 1, 3 p.m.

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, will host Thanksgiving Point’s Wind Tunnel, June 30-July 5, 2 p.m.

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, will host Scales and Tails Utah, July 1, 10 a.m.

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, will host “Diagon Alley: Potion Making,” July 1, 1 p.m.

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, will host a free screening of “The Angry Birds Movie,” June 30, 2 p.m.

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, will host reading with a dog, July 1, 11 a.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, will host “Improvised Fairy Tales” with Park City Improv, July 1, 3 p.m

