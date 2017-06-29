After taking the first three games of the four-contest series against the Reno Aces, the Salt Lake Bees fell in extra innings, 3-2, on a rare weekday day game in front of 5,068 fans at Smith’s Ballpark on Thursday afternoon.

The difference in the game came in the top of the 10th inning when Reno’s offense broke through. A leadoff walk by reliever Damien Magnifico was issued to Kristopher Negron, who then stole second and came home on Rudy Flores’s single.

Despite Thursday’s loss, the Bees won a series against Reno for the first time this season, and Salt Lake's pitchers held the Aces’ league-leading offense to 13 runs over four games. Bees manager Keith Johnson remained upbeat after the game.

“It was good to see our guys go out this series and take three out of four,” Johnson said. “We had our opportunities to win this ballgame, but couldn’t quite push that go-ahead run across.”

Johnson is confident that Salt Lake can continue its winning ways of late into their next series against Las Vegas.

“Our pitchers continue to do a really good job; our offense is going to start to come around once guys start to get more comfortable, we’re going to be alright,” Johnson said. “We have a team that’s leading the league in defense, our bullpen is starting to come around and starting to fill some things out, even the guys in our (pitching) rotation are starting to get deeper in ballgames. Things are starting to go in the right direction for our ballclub right now.”

On Thursday, the Aces jumped out to a hot start, scoring in the first and third innings, before the Bees battled back in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs in the inning on a C.J. Cron RBI single and a Shane Robinson RBI single. For Cron, the RBI marked his first hit in three games, breaking a 13 at-bat hitless streak.

Salt Lake had its chances to win the game, the best coming in the eighth inning. With the game tied, Shane Robinson singled, then stole second and third base. With two outs and Robinson on third, C.J. Cron flied out to centerfield. In the bottom of the 10th inning, trailing by one with two runners on base and one out, Robinson grounded into a double play to end the game.

JUNE JOLT: A big reason for Salt Lake’s winning June record — the Bees are 17-10 in the month — has been the play of the club’s bullpen. Entering Thursday afternoon’s game, Bees relief pitching kept its earned run average to 2.65. One key pitcher in the bullpen has been Deolis Guerra, who entered Thursday’s contest with a June ERA of 0.71. In Thursday’s game, Guerra pitched one inning, a 1-2-3 frame in the top of the eighth inning.

BEELINES

Aces — 3

Bees — 2

In short: In the top of the tenth inning, a leadoff walk by reliever Damien Magnifico was issued to Kristopher Negron, who then stole second and came home on Rudy Flores’s single to win the game for Reno.

Record: 45-35

Next up: Las Vegas RHP Mitch Atkins (0-1, 5.06 ERA) at Salt Lake RHP Daniel Wright (3-3, 6.51 ERA), Friday, 6:35 p.m.

Twitter: @JoeAColes

Email: jcoles@deseretnews.com