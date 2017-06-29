México Xalapa Mission

Sergio Alberto Esquihuas, 56, and María del Refugio Aguilar de Esquihuas, three children, Santa Ana Ward, Santa Ana California South Stake: México Xalapa Mission, succeeding President Mathew C. Greer and Sister Terrilyn Greer. Brother Esquihuas serves as a ward Young Men president and is a former bishop, high councilor, stake Young Men president, branch president and missionary in the México Monterrey Mission. Meetinghouse manager, Corporation of the Presiding Bishop. Born in Guadalajara, México, to Jorge Esquihuas and Amelia Avina.

Sister Esquihuas serves as a Young Women adviser and is a former ward Primary, Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor. Born in Barrancas, México, to Simon Aguilar and Domitila Fernandez.

Micronesia Guam Mission

Patrick Michael Poston, 64, and Wanda Kaye Poston, seven children, LaBelle 4th Ward, Rigby Idaho East Stake: Micronesia Guam Mission, succeeding President John S. Zarbock and Sister Kathy Zarbock. Brother Poston recently served as a senior missionary in the Virginia Richmond and Marshall Islands Majuro missions and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Florida Fort Lauderdale Mission. Retired CPA and partner, Poston, Denney, and Killpack, PLLC. Born in Bishop, California, to Samuel Marion Carey and Evalie Harper.

Sister Poston served with her husband in the Virginia Richmond and Marshall Islands Majuro missions and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor and ward Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women president. Born in Rigby, Idaho, to Lee Phillips and Wanda Bowles Phillips.