As expected, Gordon Hayward has opted out of the last season of his contract with the Utah Jazz and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

League sources: Gordon Hayward just officially notified Utah he's declining his 2017-18 player option to become an unrestricted free agent — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 29, 2017

Hayward agreed to a four-year, $63 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets in 2014, but it was matched by the Jazz. The last year of his contract had a "player option," meaning Hayward could either play the contract out or test the waters as a free agent.

Hayward, 27, became an All-Star last season and will be one of the most sought after free agents on the market.

After averaging 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, Hayward became one of the league's most effective offensive players. Hayward also led the Jazz to a first-round series victory against the star-loaded Los Angeles Clippers, which helped increase his stock.

Hayward is expected to meet with the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.