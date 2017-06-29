SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain power has recognized Associated Foods Stores as its 2017 wattsmart Business Utah Partner of the Year for the grocer’s efforts to change the way it lights and cools its buildings.

Rocky Mountain Power provided $352,377 in incentives to add LED lighting, lighting controls and refrigeration upgrades to eight stores in Salt Lake City, South Ogden, Park City, West Valley City, American Fork, Ogden and Taylorsville.

Those efforts resulted in reducing energy use by nearly 3.9 million kilowatt-hours last year — enough electricity to power 437 typical Utah homes for a year. Associated Foods is now saving more than $270,000 on its annual electricity bills.

“Associated Food Stores worked hand-in-hand with our engineers to identify ways to reduce their electricity use,” Chris Kanoff, Rocky Mountain Power wattsmart project manager, said in a statement. “They have been great partners to help save energy and protect the environment.”

Associated Food Stores has headquarters in Salt Lake City and supplies 400 independently owned retail supermarkets in eight states throughout the Intermountain West. The company also owns several stores under different names: Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Dick’s Market and Fresh Market.