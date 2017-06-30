The creation of a congressional task force to look into improving the relationship between state and federal governments, with the ostensible intent of delivering more power to the states, has received little publicity outside of Washington, even though it strikes at the core of the political tension that currently underscores almost every important policy issue. What the task force recommends in the way of untangling or even dismantling the gargantuan networks of authority entrenched in the nation’s capital is one of the most critical conversations with the most far-reaching consequences for sound governance.

The Speaker’s Task Force on Intergovernmental Affairs is charged with analyzing state and federal relationships and proposing ways to improve governance at all levels. Utah Rep. Rob Bishop — a devotee of the concept of balanced federalism — has been named chairman of the bipartisan panel. We hope the task force’s inquiries will be framed by a Madisonian vision of distributed power, while still acknowledging that much has changed in the past two centuries. Questions surrounding what levers of authority can be shared with states, or given up entirely to state control, are complex and call for nuance and thorough analysis.

In some instances, what may be ideologically desirable may not be pragmatically possible. In 2010, Bishop was the co-founder of a task force made up of Republican lawmakers behind a resolution aimed at shifting power back to the states. The GOP group said then that the federal government — through simple bureaucratic inertia and the rise of the administrative state — had unconstitutionally seized power from the states. Little came of that endeavor, but it’s interesting to note that some of the basic ideas behind the current effort are things that Democratic leaders, including Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, may actually embrace — at least on paper.

Balanced federalism holds that those areas of governance not specifically granted to the federal government by the Constitution should be left to the states. But over centuries, the pro-balance camp argues, Washington’s authority has gone beyond “common defense” and regulation of interstate commerce and has crept into far too many areas of American life.

Currently, Washington has at least some ability to exert influence or oversight into any arena in which it wishes to intrude. Bishop and his task force are charged with the daunting duty of defining where such intrusion is unnecessary, where there is overlap and lost opportunities for innovation, and then convincing those holding power in Washington that it’s time to let go. Just thinking about the many facets of governance amassed within the modern bureaucracy is a dizzying experience. Modern Washington is a much more complex place than the Founding Fathers envisioned when the debate between the federalists and anti-federalists raged two centuries ago. Some claim that the nation’s growth has justified an expanded bureaucracy.

Whether it’s in the areas of health care reform, land management, educational curricula or environmental policy, there are legitimate and necessary reasons to look for ways that policymaking can be less top-down and more inclusive of local interests. Any skepticism over just how effective the task force might be — given that it is composed of people whose authority grows as power in Washington grows — is understandable. But we should be impressed by the fact that there is acknowledgement across party lines that government can work better, more efficiently and with more accountability if there is stronger connective tissue between state and federal anatomies.