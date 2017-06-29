Kathryn Cannon Romney, 75, the wife of Leonard Cahoon Romney, who served as president of the Russia Moscow South Mission from 2000-2003, died on June 11, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Hyrum Ernest “Ernie” Smith III, 71, who served as president of the Tennessee Knoxville Mission from 1999-2002, died on June 11, 2017, in Murray, Utah.

Louis Wallace Latimer, 90, who served as president of the Ecuador Mission from 1970-1973 and as president of the Guatemala City Temple from 2003-2004, died on June 16, 2017, in American Fork, Utah.

Paul Nofear Davis, 89, who served as president of the England Manchester Mission from 1988-1991, died on June 17, 1017, in Holladay, Utah.

Joanne Gardner Barker, 88, who served as matron of the Boston Massachusetts Temple from 2003-2006 while her husband, Allan Howard Barker, served as temple president, died on June 20, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

H. Kay Chandler, 81, who served as president of the Billings Montana Mission from 1997-2000, died on June 25, 2017, in Clearfield, Utah.