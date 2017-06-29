SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Library Services, partnering with the Salt Lake County Health Department, has trained librarians on how to administer Narcan and has distributed naloxone kits to their branches.

Tayler Nelson, the county's prescription drug overdose prevention specialist, recently met with library managers to provide information and training on incidents involving drug overdoses.

“Like everyone in the community, individuals working in the library have the potential to witness an opioid overdose,” Nelson said in a statement. “The health department believes it the responsible thing to do to distribute the naloxone kits and to provide training on how to administer this life-saving drug.”

The health department also gave library managers an instructional video to share with employees.

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans under 50, according to federal health officials. Utah has consistently ranked in the top 10 for opioid-related drug overdoses. Two years ago, Utah ranked fourth.

“Training county library staff to respond to an opioid overdose and to help them save lives is the right thing to do. We are a neighbor in most communities, and neighbors look out for each other,” Jim Cooper, library director, said in the statement

Additional information about safe use, proper disposal and naloxone facts may be found online at useonlyasdirected.org and utahnaloxone.org.