Robert K. and Philis McBride Bryce were married 70 years ago, on June 18, 1947, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the Emerald Bay Ward, Gilbert Arizona Val Vista Stake. They are the parents of eight children and have 29 grandchildren and 80 great-grandchildren.

Wayne and Gene Munns Rich were married 70 years ago, on June 18, 1947, in the Logan Utah Temple. They are members of the Lundstrom Park 3rd Ward, Logan Utah East Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Roger E. and Carolyn M. David were married 70 years ago, on June 24, 1947, in Bruno, Arkansas. They were later sealed in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the Safford 3rd Ward, Safford Arizona Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 21 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Clarence H. and Joyce Daybell Spilker were married 70 years ago, on June 24, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Bloomington Hills 1st Ward, St. George Utah Bloomington Hills Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 25 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.

Newell A. and Katherine Mecham Barney were married 70 years ago, on June 25, 1947, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They are members of the Ranch Ward, Queen Creek Arizona North Stake. They are the parents of seven children and have 44 grandchildren and 120 great-grandchildren.