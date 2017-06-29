YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A bison rammed and injured a Heber City couple as they were taking photographs in Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials say Theodore Schrader, 74, and Patsy Holmes, 72, were on a boardwalk when the bison approached Wednesday. The animal "butted" Holmes, who was pushed into her husband.

Holmes was flown to a hospital in stable condition, and Schrader suffered only minor injuries.

Park officials are reminding visitors to give space to wildlife near trails, boardwalks and other developed areas.

In 2015, five people taking selfies in the park provoked bison to attack. Yellowstone is now asking visitors to adopt its "safe selfie" policy.

Schrader and Holmes weren't cited in connection with the bison encounter.