Millions of Americans are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone on Thursday.

Well, maybe “celebrate” isn’t the right word.

Recent data show that more than 1 billion people around the world own an iPhone, which has its 10th anniversary Thursday.

In late 2016, the iPhone 7, 7s and 6s models accounted for 31.3 percent of all smartphone sales.

The iPhone comes in various styles and colors, including a larger size, a cheaper and shorter model, and a special red version.

In fact, Apple still plans to launch a new version of the phone this year. As the Deseret News reported, no one’s completely sure what the new model will look like, but recent image and video leaks offer clues to its design.

On Thursday, iPhone users across the internet conveyed their real-life issues and feelings about the phone through the hashtag #iPhoneAt10. We’ve collected the best responses.

People panicking and rushing to the Apple stores, until they realise that #iPhoneAt10 is celebrating the first phone and not a new model... — Bennett Arron (@BennettArron) June 29, 2017

If my maths serves me correctly, since the release of the iPhone I have gone thru 9827362829292899 charger cables! #iPhoneAt10 pic.twitter.com/4dEZWyf4bO — COAisathing (@COAisathing) June 29, 2017

Look what I found! The original packaging that housed a phone that would change the world! #iPhoneAt10 pic.twitter.com/VLm9JIBHWQ — Amrit Singh (@MrASingh) June 29, 2017

Dear people who insist on giving money to that awful company, you can stop calling it your iPhone now. It's called a PHONE#iPhoneAt10 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) June 29, 2017

Celebrating 10 years of the iPhone today and all the smashed screens and broken charging cables that come with it 🎉📱 #iPhoneAt10 pic.twitter.com/5ebUMkvpMI — boohooMAN (@boohooMAN) June 29, 2017

Is it really 10 years since we used have to just sit and think on the toilet?#iPhoneAt10 — Tim Reid (@timreid69) June 29, 2017

And yet they'd rather bring out more versions of the same phone than improve their crappy charger 😄😄 #iPhoneAt10 — Leighannedouglas🦄☕️ (@TinyPurplePug) June 29, 2017

A music player, an internet explorer and a phone. 10 years of "An update to itunes is available" popups. #iPhoneAt10 — Mark Liversedge (@liversedge) June 29, 2017

And they still can't come up with a charger that doesn't fall apart after 3 weeks. #iPhoneAt10 — Ell (@EllJo84) June 29, 2017