Millions of Americans are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iPhone on Thursday.
Well, maybe “celebrate” isn’t the right word.
Recent data show that more than 1 billion people around the world own an iPhone, which has its 10th anniversary Thursday.
In late 2016, the iPhone 7, 7s and 6s models accounted for 31.3 percent of all smartphone sales.
The iPhone comes in various styles and colors, including a larger size, a cheaper and shorter model, and a special red version.
In fact, Apple still plans to launch a new version of the phone this year. As the Deseret News reported, no one’s completely sure what the new model will look like, but recent image and video leaks offer clues to its design.
On Thursday, iPhone users across the internet conveyed their real-life issues and feelings about the phone through the hashtag #iPhoneAt10. We’ve collected the best responses.