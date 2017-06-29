Here’s a look at the news for June 29.

911 call sheds light on Brian Head Fire’s start

Newly released 911 calls offer a glimpse into one of the earliest moments from the Brian Head Fire, according to the Deseret News.

The fire has now taken 13 homes across 85 square miles, the Deseret News reported.

One of the released 911 calls includes a caller telling a dispatcher that the fire was growing considerably, taking over a 50-foot by 50-foot area of pine trees.

"We've given up on it," he told the dispatcher in Cedar City before he hung up. "There's nothing we can do."

Gordon Hayward to meet with Jazz

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward will meet with his team Monday, just two days after the NBA free agency period begins, according to the Deseret News.

He will speak with the Miami Heat on Saturday and the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Jazz hope to resign Hayward this offseason. But both the Heat and Celtics have been rumored to be pushing for the Indiana native to sign with their teams, according to the Deseret News.

Hayward helped the Jazz reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010 this season, the Deseret News reported.

LDS Church calls for study on medical marijuana

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement Wednesday calling for more research on medical marijuana before it is approved, the Deseret News reported.

The statement came after news of a proposal that would look to legalize medical marijuana in Utah.

"Lawmakers across the country have wrestled with whether to legalize the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes," LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement. "This discussion raises legitimate questions regarding the benefits and risks of legalizing a drug that has not gone through the well-established and rigorous process to prove its effectiveness and safety."

Similarly, the Utah Legislature approved a bill that would authorize more research on the matter.

The LDS Church also said in its statement is that the potential legalization ballot would combat U.S. law.

UTA clears deal in Clearfield

The Utah Transit Authority approved a decision to sell land near the Clearfield FrontRunner station for a trial assembly plant, the Deseret News reported.

But there’s no set price yet for the deal.

UTA President and CEO Jerry Benson told the Deseret News that Clearfield must agree to protect the zoning for areas also owned by UTA.

Greg Bell, a former lieutenant governor who served as mayor of Fruit Heights, told the Deseret News zoning specifics could help solve any doubts from the UTA about its owned properties.

Porsche can’t keep up with Tesla

A trending interview video show dashcam footage of Porsche spinning out as it tried to keep up with a Tesla, according to Digg.

"The joyous cackle of the Tesla driver after the spinout really takes this video to the next level," Digg explained.