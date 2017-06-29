Brigham Young University student Brandon Randall lost his third game on "Jeopardy!" Wednesday night, going home with $43,002.

Randall won his first game Monday night, coming from behind when he was the only contestant to correctly identify the question in Final Jeopardy and winning $20,001.

Tuesday night, Randall won again, defeating his opponents and earning an additional $22,001 in prize money.

Wednesday night, he came in third place, gaining $1,000 for his last round on the trivia game show.

But more than $40,000 isn't bad for an English major in his senior year of college, with a part-time job at the university accessibility center transcribing for students who are deaf and or have partial hearing loss.

Randall said in an interview with the Deseret News that he plans to use his prize money to pay off his student loans and buy a car. With indefinite plans ahead of him following graduation, his cash prizes are a big deal.

"It means a lot to be able to just feel comfortable and secure," he said.

Randall's ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints held a viewing party at his bishop's house on Monday, and Randall said all his friends cheered every time he got a question right.

"It's been cool to see how many people are supporting me," he said.

He also enjoyed meeting Elisabeth Larsen, a BYU alumna and resident of Pleasant Grove who played against him on Monday night, and having his family come watch him play in person.

"It was amazing to play three days of 'Jeopardy!'" he said. "It was just a really great experience."