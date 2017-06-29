Tanner Ainge may have just started a public tug-of-war between the Ainge family thanks to his most recent tweet.

Late Wednesday night, Ainge tweeted at Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward, sending him a link to a MassLive.com article about Massachusetts new ‘millionaire tax,’ which would raise taxes for those who make an income more than $1 million.

It also included the Jazz’s signature #TakeNote hashtag.

Hayward becomes a free agent on July 1. As you probably know already, the Celtics’ general manager, Danny Ainge, is Tanner’s father.

Most recently, it was announced that Hayward would meet with both the Heat and Celtics this weekend before speaking with the Jazz on Monday, according to the Deseret News.

Tanner Ainge, who is running in the special election for the 3rd Congressional District left open by departing representative Jason Chaffetz, has repeatedly called for Hayward to stay.

In fact, Ainge told the Deseret News that he hopes Hayward stays in the Beehive State.

"Unfortunately, I'm not sure I have a lot of influence there. Ultimately, Gordon is going to make the decision. I hope he stays."

But Ainge’s tweet “has caused a public tug-of-war” in the Ainge family, ESPN reported.

Danny Ainge, who used to play for BYU, doesn’t feel this will hurt his family, though.

"Tanner's got five kids, a couple little boys, and some days I see them wearing Isaiah Thomas T-shirts, some days I see them wearing Gordon Hayward jerseys, and some days it's Dante Exum jerseys," he said on Boston’s WBZ 98.5 FM, according to ESPN. "They're big Jazz fans, and they live in that neck of the woods. I get all that."

Still, the Celtics look to be a favorite to sign Hayward, according to CSN NE. Hayward previously played under Celtics coach Brad Stevens at Butler.

Meanwhile, Tanner Ainge has been picked as a potential favorite in the 3rd Congressional District race.