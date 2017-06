SALT LAKE CITY — Although specific dates and times won’t be known until selections are made by television networks later this summer, Utah men’s basketball has learned the weekly order of its Pac-12 schedule. The conference released the information Thursday afternoon. Every league game will be televised. Broadcast partners include CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, Fox, FS1 and the Pac-12 Network.

• Week of Dec. 27-31: Utah at Oregon/Oregon State

• Week of Jan. 3-7: Arizona/Arizona State at Utah

• Week of Jan. 10-14: Utah at UCLA/USC

• Week of Jan. 17-21: Washington/Washington State at Utah

• Week of Jan. 24-28: Utah at Arizona/Arizona State

• Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4: Utah at Colorado

• Week of Feb. 7-11: California/Stanford at Utah

• Week of Feb. 14-18: Utah at Washington/Washington State

• Week of Feb. 21-25: UCLA/USC at Utah

• Week of Feb. 28-March 3: Colorado at Utah

The Pac-12 Tournament is set for March 7-10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.