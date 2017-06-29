PROVO â€” The United Angels Foundation, a nonprofit parent support group, is partnering with iCanBike to sponsor a bike camp for 25 children with special needs.

The Ride to New Heights event will be held July 31-Aug. 4 at the Vivint Gym, 4931 N. 300 West.

The five-day camp is designed to build confidence and independence for children with special needs by teaching them to ride a conventional bike.

During the camp, each child will be paired with two trainers for 75 minutes a day to develop their riding skills.

The registration fee is $190, with some financial help available.

For more information or to register, go to unitedangels.org.