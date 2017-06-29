ZION NATIONAL PARK — The National Park Service has concluded that a redesign of Zion National Park’s south entrance monument will create no significant impact to the park, meaning the project can move forward.

The project is being done to enhance visitor safety, expand cultural resource protection measures, and help mitigate factors contributing to vehicle congestion experienced at the south entrance.

The monument will be moved approximately 28 feet to the east, and a plaza will be installed around the site. There will also be a walkway on the eastern edge of the monument parking area, which will be restructured to facilitate short-term parking.