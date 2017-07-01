When President Donald Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement, he, unfortunately, took the rest of America with him.

The Obama administration signed the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015. The U.S. joined 175 other nations in a bid to keep global temperatures from increasing more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures. The agreement acknowledged that humans are a primary source of global climate change and that the burden of environmental relief lies on us, the stewards of the planet.

Recently, Utah junior Sen. Mike Lee lauded the Trump administration’s move to pull out of the Paris Agreement (“Trump’s decision to kill the Clean Power Plan put Provo before Paris,” June 6). His support of Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement is based on economic concerns, but Lee has missed key benefits provided by the agreement that would have been a boon for Utah’s job growth. Additionally, he blames climate change policies such as the Clean Power Plan for eliminating coal jobs when market forces are responsible for nearly all of those losses.

Lee begins his op-ed with a clever bit of propaganda, ripping “wealthy liberal elites” such as “hedge fund billionaires” and “Hollywood actors” who opposed Trump’s hasty withdrawal. That snark conveniently ignores others who urged the U.S. to stay in the Paris accords from Mitt Romney to business leaders including the CEOs of General Electric, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips. Demonizing one’s opponents is easier, of course, than acknowledging the diverse coalitions who support long-term economic planning and continuing to talk to global leaders about climate change.

Lee claimed that adherence to the Paris Agreement would force harmful regulations upon the American people. However, as the junior senator surely knows, the accord forces no specific rules. Each country is encouraged to adopt a plan of action tailored to its unique circumstances with the specific intention to avoid harming national economies while ratcheting down emissions of harmful greenhouse gases.

The Obama administration proposed a timely and orderly move away from coal-fired power toward renewable energy sources as well as an increase in the efficiency of our vehicles. The Trump administration sadly is walking away from both reasonable proposals.

Lee argues that a shift toward renewables “would have raised electricity costs, sending shock waves through the U.S. economy.” What evidence does he offer?

He cites an economic model produced by NERA Economic Consulting, an allegedly independent research organization, which is actually closely tied to coal and oil companies. NERA’s sky-high cost projections for the Clean Power Plan have been widely debunked by many scholars for grossly overestimating the costs of clean energy.

A contrasting model produced by MIT predicts that the economic benefit from a transition to renewable energy and lower-carbon transportation options could total nearly $400 billion. I certainly tend to trust a peer-reviewed scientific model from one the top universities in the world over a model generated by a think-tank funded by the coal and oil industries. Which would you choose?

Lee claims he is concerned about Utah residents, but he fails to see the immense economic opportunity of a transition to a cleaner energy economy. These economic benefits are not only immediate – Utah’s growing solar industry employs thousands – but action today means security for generations of Utahns to come.

Lee also points out that Obama’s clean energy goals are not sufficient to keep global temperatures down. For once, the junior senator is correct. These modest shifts toward a low-carbon future are not bold enough to stop global temperature increases. But opting to do nothing, a move based on biased research, and not taking a small step toward a healthy, sustainable environment and economy is a disservice to everyone, including the Utahns Lee purports to protect.

Lexie Wilson is a recent graduate from the University of Utah with a degree in physics. She is also an intern at HEAL Utah.